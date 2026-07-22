Dinesh Karthik defends Jacob Bethell as Alastair Cook doubles down on IPL criticism: ‘How do you dishonour the contract’

The Indian Premier League remains the biggest T20 franchise tournament in the world, with young cricketers from across the globe eager to be part of it. For many, even a place on the bench is worth it because of the opportunity to train with some of the game's biggest stars, work with top coaches and experience the demands of elite-level cricket. The exposure is often seen as an important step in a player's development.

Alastair Cook maintains his stance on Jacob Bethell prioritising IPL despite warming bench. (AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

But that view is not shared by everyone. During IPL 2026, Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Jacob Bethell was criticised by former England captain Alastair Cook for staying in India despite not getting regular game time. Cook believed Bethell would have benefited more from playing county cricket ahead of England's Test series against New Zealand. Bethell, however, remained with RCB and eventually got his chance after Phil Salt was ruled out with an injury.

The discussion resurfaced recently when RCB mentor Dinesh Karthik and director of cricket Mo Bobat joined Alastair Cook, Michael Vaughan, David Lloyd and Phil Tufnell for a conversation in which Bethell's IPL decision once again came under the spotlight.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Karthik threw his weight behind Bethell's decision to remain with RCB throughout IPL 2026, insisting that players have a responsibility to honour the contracts they sign. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Karthik threw his weight behind Bethell's decision to remain with RCB throughout IPL 2026, insisting that players have a responsibility to honour the contracts they sign. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

"You say he was sitting there warming the bench. He has a contract in place with RCB, which he has decided to be part of. How do you dishonour the contract which he has chosen to be part of? How do you dishonour it because he is warming the bench? So if every player decided to do that - 'If you drop me, I am going back home' - then we will have only 11 players in our environment. I know he should take a decision. You know Phil Salt is here. I might not play, so I should get back home. Say it not before the season, but before you put your name in the auction. Choose then, and if you get here, decide to play. You can't say, 'Oh, I am not playing, I want to go home,'" Karthik said in a podcast.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read - Agarkar vs Rohit isn’t the first: Indian cricket’s long history of unceremonious exits. Feat. Ganguly, Sachin, Kohli

While Bobat highlighted that Bethell eventually got his chance in the season, where he rubbed shoulders with the likes of Virat Kohli and Josh Hazlewood.

“I want England to be the most successful side”

Cook reiterated that Bethell's priority should have been preparing for England's Test season, maintaining that international cricket must take precedence over the IPL.

"Then he came back and did not score any runs in the first two Tests. What I'm saying is, I think this is where it's really important. I'm here for the Test match in a week's time, and one of our No. 3 players is sitting on the bench. I think it's really important that English cricket is more important than the IPL or a franchise. That's what I think, and apparently, I'm not allowed to think it because the IPL is the best tournament in the world," the former skipper said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Cook further underlined his point by saying his primary concern was England's success, not whether Bethell was gaining experience while sitting on the RCB bench.

"So I'm taking it that Jacob Bethell, who sat on the bench the year before and learnt from all those players, is now also sitting on the bench and not playing. I'm sitting here going, my No. 3 for the side I actually really want to win, which is England - no disrespect to RCB and all those franchises - I want England to be the most successful side," he added.