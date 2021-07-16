Dinesh Karthik sends subtle reminder to Team India in latest tweet after Rishabh Pant tests positive, Saha in isolation

Dinesh Karthik does not want to die wondering. At a time when India’s first-choice wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant tested positive for Covid-19 and the reserve Wriddhiman Saha was sent into 10-day isolation for coming in close contact with another Covid-positive staff member, question marks are dangling over the keeper’s spot for India’s warm-up match against County XI starting on July 20. KL Rahul can take the gloves but he has never started as a designated wicketkeeper in a red-ball game before. Karthik decided to send a subtle reminder to Virat Kohli and the Indian team management that is prepared and ready.

Karthik, who is already in England since mid-June, posted a photograph of his kitbag, which had KKR’s logo – the franchise that he represents in the IPL and captioned it ‘just saying’.

Karthik has been busy working as a commentator and expert for Star Sports and Sky Sports in the little over a month that he has been in England. He made is debut in the commentary box during the India-New Zealand WTC final and since then he has been a regular feature in the commentary box in England’s next two series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

But the veteran cricketer has still not lost hopes of making a comeback to the Indian side.

“A lot would depend on how the IPL goes, so looking forward to doing well for KKR and let's see if that helps me (make the Indian team)," Karthik had told PTI in an interview a couple of weeks back.

Karthik was in fact India's wicketkeeper in the first two Tests in their last tour to England in 2018 before Pant made his Test debut in the third.

"Well, playing for India is always hard. You only realise (when you are outside) how tough the sport is. The stats say I have done well over a period of time. If I do well in the second half of IPL, who knows?" he added.

It appears that stars have started to align in Karthik’s favour even before the IPL resumes in the UAE in September.

BCCI on Thursday confirmed that Pant had tested positive about a week ago and three of India’s squad members including backup keeper Saha are in isolation after the team’s throwdown specialist Dayanand Garani tested positive on July 14.

BCCI also confirmed that they have not travelled with the rest of team to Durham for the practice match.

“Pant, who had not stayed in the team hotel during the break period, tested positive on 8th July. He is asymptomatic and currently undergoing self-isolation at the place where he reported positive. He is being closely monitored by the BCCI Medical Team and is on his way to recovery. He will be able to join the squad in Durham after returning two negative RT-PCR tests.

“The BCCI Medical Team have identified B. Arun, Bowling Coach, Wriddhiman Saha and Abhimanyu Easwaran as close contacts of Garani, who was in the team hotel when he tested positive following RT-PCR tests on 14th July. The four personnel will undergo 10-day isolation and will remain in their respective rooms in the team hotel in London,” BCCI said in a release.

The Indian team management have not lost hope of Pant joining them on time before the practice match but they would also not want to take any chances. In that case, Rahul is the only option as keeper in the Indian squad unless Kohli has a serious look at Karthik’s recent tweet. ‘Just Saying.’

