Dinesh Karthik the RCB finisher eyes a fresh India beginning

Kohli is impressed with Karthik’s finishing this season. “I can surely tell you that you have presented a very strong case for yourself moving forward. I am sure a lot of people are taking notice at the highest level as well.”

To win the national selectors over, Karthik may need a bumper season. He could yet get an audition with India playing several T20Is, including a five-match series against South Africa and the Asia Cup, before the October-November World Cup.

A total understanding of a T20 finisher and the importance of his entry point in an innings is still under study, though Karthik gave an account of his batting range against DC by first playing a hand in rebuilding RCB’s innings before bringing out his high-risk game.

While Karthik is making a compelling case before the selectors, fitting back in the India team may not be straightforward. India doesn’t need a back-up wicket-keeper with Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul there. If Karthik has to win a berth, it must solely be on the strength of his finishing abilities. Here, he’s competing with Hardik Pandya, who is back performing at his best as an all-rounder. India may need Pandya’s seam bowling more. There’s also Ravindra Jadeja, who bats at No 7—he bats, bowls and fields and is virtually indispensable. Karthik also knows that being an India player from even before MS Dhoni’s debut, having dabbled with cricket commentary and approaching his 37th birthday, he may have to beat several preconceived notions.

Karthik had been working with coach Abhishek Nayar in Mumbai before IPL on T20 focused preps, replicating match scenarios. He spoke of training with that desire to be in the India blues again.

Karthik now wants to play this role for India. He is eyeing an India comeback, with the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year. “I know there’s a World Cup round the corner and I want to be in that squad desperately and help India cross the line,” he told Kohli. “For that you need to try and be that player who people notice and say ‘hey this guy is doing something special’.”

That’s how Karthik outsmarted Odean Smith and Sandeep Sharma against Punjab Kings, counter-attacked against Ravichandran Ashwin’s carrom balls to open up the chase with a 21-run over against Rajasthan Royals and calmly saw his team home in the run chases against Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians.

“I practice the reverse scoop over short third man a lot. These days a lot of bowlers bowl wide yorkers. So, if you have that as an option, you can hit over the infield. You need to be very aware of what the bowler is trying to do and try to be one up on him,” he said. “After that when you have put the bowler under so much pressure, you look him in the eye and you know he’s thinking of what to do. People are coming and telling him something. He is obviously a little scrambled and you want to use that momentum to your advantage.”

Talking to RCB teammate Virat Kohli on the IPL portal, Karthik explains how he cornered DC pacer Mustafizur Rahman in the 18th over, which produced 28 runs. Karthik hit five fours and five sixes in all in his 34-ball innings.

Ask bowlers who have been at the receiving end of his role as a finisher this season. They would admit Karthik’s storming innings have been no laughing matter. He now has 194 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 209.57. Karthik’s only been dismissed once and his scores read 32*, 14*, 44*, 7*, 34 and 66*. Most runs have come deep in the innings when the opposition’s best defensive bowling plans are in play—when the team game turns into a duel between the batter and bowler.

