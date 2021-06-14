'Be it a batting or seaming track': Prasad explains ‘simple reason’ why it should be ‘India all the way’ in WTC

Former Indian bowling coach Venkatesh Prasad feels that Virat Kohli’s team India has all bases covered to take on Kane Williamson’s New Zealand in the upcoming World Test Championship Final on Friday. A lot has been talked about the advantage Kane Williamson & Co would have after playing two Tests against England, ahead of the WTC final. However, Prasad believes there is enough firepower in Team India’s arsenal to win the inaugural title.

While speaking in an interview with news agency PTI, Prasad opined that India now have a third or a fourth seamer who can maintain pressure built by the new ball bowlers. At the same time, he feels the team has the batting to put 350 runs on the board irrespective of the conditions.

“Two best teams are playing the final. India have got a lot of options as their bench is also very strong. Be it a batting or seaming track, India have got the upper hand for the simple reason: In the early 90s and later 2000s, there will be two good seamers but the team did have not a third or fourth option.

“Now the squad has got the strength of that and a couple of very good all-rounders. We always had world-class spinners but now we also have a world-class pace attack,” Prasad told PTI.

“And we also have the batting to 350 runs on the board. Now we have got everything covered. It doesn't matter what sort of a pitch it would be. It should be India all the way,” he added.

The former Indian pacer, who formed the new ball pairing alongside the great Javagal Srinath in his heydays, expects India to dominate the game. Prasad said he rather not pay too much attention to the opposition's strengths.

“I hope to see the game go to the fifth day. Especially in India, we didn't see it go beyond the third or fourth day. It should reach day five but in English conditions, the Dukes ball does something more often than not. The batsmen will have to adapt quickly and the bowlers will need to figure out the end which is more suited to them,” Prasad said.

(With PTI Inputs)