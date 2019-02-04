Don’t leave your crease when MS Dhoni is behind: ICC’s Tweet wins hearts

He has been dubbed as the man with the fastest hands in the east and former Indian captain MS Dhoni was at it again in the fifth ODI match at Wellington against New Zealand.

In the 37th over of the Kiwi innings, batsman James Neesham (44 off 32) went for a sweep shot missed the line of a Kedar Jadhav delivery. The ball hit his pads and tricked down the leg side as the Indian players jumped up to appeal, asking for a LBW decision.

Neesham was too caught up with the decision and decided to leave the crease. Dhoni was on the money as he quickly turned around, collected the ball and broke the stumps, much to the shock of the left-hander who had to drag himself back to the dressing room.

Give us some advice that will make our lives heal and shine. — Yoko Ono (@yokoono) February 1, 2019

The ICC was awake to the development and had a rather interesting reply to a Japanese multimedia artist. The artist had asked for advice on Twitter which will help him shine, “Give us some advice that will make our lives heal and shine,” wrote Yoko in her tweet.

Never leave your crease with MS Dhoni behind the stumps! https://t.co/RoUp4iMpX6 — ICC (@ICC) February 3, 2019

To this the ICC replied, never leave your crease with MS Dhoni behind the stumps. The fans were seen rejoicing this tweet by the apex cricket body.

This Tweet went viral in a matter of minutes as cricket fans lapped it up with absolute joy.

First Published: Feb 04, 2019 09:06 IST