'Don't like to complain like people who did for me': Samson's blunt remark on India selection snubs after century vs SA

Team India's star wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson showcased his prowess with a maiden century in his 16th ODI, steering India to a resounding 78-run victory over South Africa in the decisive third match on Thursday. Elevated to the number three position, Samson crafted an impressive 108 runs from 114 balls, contributing significantly to India's total of 296-8 in their 50 overs. Tilak Varma also made a notable contribution with 52 runs. India's Sanju Samson during the final One Day International cricket match between South Africa and India, at Boland Park in Paarl(AP)

In reply, South Africa faltered and were dismissed for 218 runs in 45.5 overs. Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh starred with the ball, claiming an impressive 4-30 in nine overs, while off-spinner Washington Sundar chipped in with 2-38.

India had triumphed in the first match in Johannesburg, only to see South Africa level the series in Gqeberha. The preceding T20 series concluded with a 1-1 scoreline, with one game being abandoned due to adverse weather conditions.

Samson ended a long wait for his maiden international hundred and spoke in detail about the inconsistencies in his career so far after the victory. Widely touted as a successor to India's great MS Dhoni, Samson fell in ranks with inconsistent scores and scattered opportunities, paving the way for Rishabh Pant to take over as India's first-choice keeper-batter. The 29-year-old, however, is now part of the ODI squad as Pant continues to recover from the injuries sustained in a car accident last December.

Samson stated that regardless of the struggles, he has focussed on “controlling the controllable.”

“Being an Indian cricketer, and with all the media pressure and what goes on and off the field, it is very challenging to keep your mind in the present, being real. I like to focus on what's in my control. People might have different choices but it's all about what you want to improve. Whatever setbacks I had, my failures, and whatever selections I missed out on… I don't like to complain like the people who have done for me,” Samson said in a video posted by BCCI.

“I always look within myself and ask, what else can I improve? Are you not patient enough? Are you not playing on the merit? I worked really hard with the Kerala team in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. It's all about taking control of the controllable, and how much you can capitalize on,” Samson said further.

Samson is not a part of the T20I squad, that will remain the major focus next year as West Indies and the USA host the 2024 T20 World Cup.