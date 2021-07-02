'Drove to Somerset and started changing nappies': Kane Williamson on his 'unique way' of celebrating WTC win

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson revealed that had to drive to Somerset in a rental car to be with his family a day after beating India in the final to become the first-ever winners of the World Test Championship. Describing it as a 'slightly unique' way of celebrating, Williamson said he immediately got engaged in 'daddy duties' which included 'changing the nappies' of his six-month-old daughter.

"That was part of the plan. My family was in Somerset. I drove to meet them the next day. I had to do a couple of photoshoots before that and a couple of interviews. Then got in the car and drove to Somerset and started changing nappies. It's a slightly unique way of celebrating,” Williamson told Cricbuzz.

Also Read | 'We should remember that before pointing fingers': Sunil Gavaskar defends India, explains why team did not win WTC final

Though the distance from Southampton, where the WTC final took place and Taunton, isn't much, Williamson said he didn't quite like the idea of driving a manual car but the urge to be with his family was greater.

"To be honest, I wasn't thrilled when I got into my rental car and it was a manual. After not having driven a manual car for so many years, I was thinking sheesh I just need to make sure I'm focused here and try not to stall. Anyway, the journey was successful in the end. Rather than enjoying the countryside, I was pretty switched on to my GPS and making sure I was changing gears smoothly," he said.

"We had a really enjoyable night and the rest of the team were flying back to quarantine for two weeks. That's sort of the world we live in. I know it sounds funny, after such a long period of time, there's no better place you'd rather be than with family."

Also Read | 'Great to be back at Wimbledon': Ravi Shastri shares picture ahead of Federer's match

Asked whether the WTC victory has sunk in yet, Williamson said he has been busy taking care of her daughter but he is aware of the 'buzz' in New Zealand.

"I've been fully engaged in daddy duties. So, the focus has changed quite quickly. But there's been a number of chats with the other guys and a real buzz in the country around cricket and around that specific tournament you can call it, over two years. And yeah, a real thrill over such a long period of time, so much hard work to try and create the opportunity to be involved in a final. And to have such a competitive and closely contested match, and to come out on the right side in a world event, is pretty special," he said.