East Zone's first innings in the Duleep Trophy final ended only when South Zone took the 10th wicket. Ishan Kishan's side were bowled out for 708 in 163 overs at Chepauk, having used more than a third of the 450 overs theoretically available in a five-day match before South had faced a single ball.

East Zone posted a massive 708 in the Duleep Trophy 2026 final. (PTI)

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There was nothing irrational about batting that long. If the final ends in a draw, the team with the first-innings lead wins the Duleep Trophy, so every extra East Zone run made South's task harder while every additional over reduced the time available for South to force an outright result. The strange part is not that East batted beyond 700; it is that the regulations gave them such a powerful reason to do so.

A rule born in a very different era

The Duleep Trophy began in 1961-62 as a knockout competition between India's zonal teams. The precise BCCI meeting at which the first-innings-lead provision was formally inserted is not clear from surviving public regulations, but archival records establish that it was being used by 1966-67, only the sixth season of the competition.

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Deep Dive What was the significance of Ishan Kishan's 270 runs in the Duleep Trophy final? Ishan Kishan's 270 runs were historically significant as he became the first East Zone batter to score a double century in a Duleep Trophy final, marking a milestone for the team's batting legacy. Why does the first-innings lead rule in the Duleep Trophy encourage long batting innings? The first-innings lead rule incentivizes teams to bat longer since a drawn match results in the team with the first-innings lead winning the trophy, leading to strategic decisions to maximize runs at the expense of declaring. How does the Duleep Trophy's rules compare to modern batting strategies in cricket? The Duleep Trophy's rules diverge from modern batting strategies as they reward slow-scoring, long innings rather than encouraging aggressive play aimed at achieving outright victories, which contrasts with the evolving dynamics of red-ball cricket.

{{^usCountry}} That season produced the first Duleep Trophy final decided by a first-innings lead. South Zone scored 470 in 172 overs, West Zone replied with 402 and, although the four-day match finished in a draw, South took the trophy because of their 68-run first-innings advantage. Remarkably, the same method then decided each of the next two Duleep Trophy finals. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} That season produced the first Duleep Trophy final decided by a first-innings lead. South Zone scored 470 in 172 overs, West Zone replied with 402 and, although the four-day match finished in a draw, South took the trophy because of their 68-run first-innings advantage. Remarkably, the same method then decided each of the next two Duleep Trophy finals. {{/usCountry}}

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An earlier final demonstrates why a mechanism like this once had considerable logic. In 1963-64, South Zone batted exactly 163 overs — coincidentally the same number East have just used at Chepauk — to make only 331. West Zone were merely 47 without loss when the four-day match ended; there was no completed first-innings comparison, and the trophy was shared.

This was a very different cricketing age, when scoring rates were considerably slower and drawn first-class matches were far more natural outcomes. Some method of separating teams in a knockout competition was necessary, but a sensible solution from one era can become a damaging incentive in another.

The tiebreaker is now shaping the cricket

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In normal first-class cricket, reaching 500 or 550 should create a captaincy dilemma. A team has to decide whether another 50 runs are worth sacrificing overs that could instead be used to pursue the 20 wickets required for an outright victory. At Chepauk, East did not face the same pressure. Every additional run strengthened their first-innings position, while every additional over removed time from South Zone's possible route to an outright win. Batting on, therefore, worked both offensively and defensively.

Had an outright victory been the only route to the trophy, there would have been a serious debate around 550 or 600 over whether Kishan should declare and back his bowlers. Under the present system, continuing until South finally dismissed them was the safer championship strategy. That is where the rule becomes problematic. A tiebreaker should separate two teams after they have tried and failed to produce a winner; it should not influence them towards a particular type of draw from the first innings itself.

When 10 wickets can become enough

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The defining challenge of first-class cricket is supposed to be dismissing the opposition twice. Teams can recover from first-innings deficits, manufacture targets and make aggressive declarations because all four innings are meant to remain relevant. The Duleep Trophy regulation can make the first 10 wickets far more important than the second 10. If East dismiss South below 708 and the match ends in a draw, that first-innings lead is enough to deliver the trophy, irrespective of whether East ever seriously threaten to bowl South out twice.

That feels increasingly disconnected from the direction red-ball cricket has taken. Batters score faster, captains are more aggressive with declarations and modern teams are increasingly conditioned to pursue results, yet a major Indian domestic final can still reward a strategy that reduces the time available to achieve one. Cricket has spent two decades teaching batters to score faster. The Duleep Trophy has just demonstrated how a regulation can make even 700 runs feel insufficient.

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Also Read: Before Ishan Kishan’s 270, he scored 320 in Duleep Trophy final: The India cricketer whose life was tragically cut short

There are better alternatives

Australia's Sheffield Shield provides one possible model. It's final uses bonus points accumulated during the first 100 overs of each team's first innings, rewarding both runs and wickets within a fixed window if there is no outright winner. The incentive is fundamentally different. Teams have a reason to score quickly and take wickets quickly, while simply batting indefinitely cannot continue improving their tiebreak position once that window has closed. India need not replicate the Australian model exactly, but a reserve day, tournament performance or a capped bonus-points system could all be considered.

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No system can eliminate every problem, especially when the weather intervenes. The guiding principle, however, should be that a fallback rule encourages the cricket a competition wants teams to play rather than making conservatism the safest route to a title. East Zone should not be blamed for reaching 708 without declaring. Kishan's 270, Kumar Kushagra's century and the rest of their batting effort were outstanding, and a captain's responsibility is to maximise his team's chances under the regulations available to him.

That is what makes 708 all out such an effective indictment of the rule. East Zone did not exploit it; they demonstrated exactly what it encourages. A provision created for an age of frequent draws now needs reconsideration in an era increasingly geared towards forcing results, because winning the match — not merely winning the first innings — should remain the ultimate objective of a five-day final.

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