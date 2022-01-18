Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / ECB launches investigation into post-Ashes drinking session involving captain Root
ECB launches investigation into post-Ashes drinking session involving captain Root

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has launched an investigation into a late-night drinking session involving captain Joe Root after police were called to break up the post Ashes party at the team hotel.
Players of England and Australia were kicked out of an Australian bar. (Twitter)
Published on Jan 18, 2022 08:21 PM IST
Veteran England pacer James Anderson and three Australian players Alex Carey, Travis Head and Nathan Lyon were also seen in a video as they got together to mark the end of the Ashes at the tourists' Hobart hotel, according to reports. The ECB on Tuesday said it was investigating the incident.

"During the early hours of Monday morning, members of the England and Australia men's teams shared a drink in the team areas of the hotel in Hobart," the ECB said. "The hotel management received a noise complaint by a hotel guest, and as is commonplace in Australia, the local police attended the scene."

"When asked to leave by hotel management and the Tasmanian police, the players and management in question left and returned to their respective hotel rooms. The England party have apologised for any inconvenience caused."

The video, which has gone viral, was allegedly taken by England assistant Graham Thorpe. The players were seen being confronted by at least four police officers who told them to shut down the party and disperse.

"Lyon and Carey were still in their playing whites having capped off a 4-0 Ashes triumph over England the night before," 'Fox Sports' reported. "Tasmania police confirmed they were called to the Crowne Plaza hotel after 06:00 local time following a report of "intoxicated people" but said no further action would be taken."

In the video, the group of players was asked to stop drinking and move inside from the rooftop terrace. As per reports, a police officer can be heard saying: "Too loud. You have obviously been asked to pack up, so we've been asked to come. Time for bed. Thank you. They just want to pack up.”

According to a spokesperson from Tasmania Police, officers had removed players from a bar at the Crowne Plaza Hotel after noise complaints. According to a 'BBC Sport', Thorpe said he was recording the proceedings "for the lawyers"

"Tasmania Police attended the Crowne Plaza Hobart on Monday morning after reports were made of intoxicated people in a function area," the spokesperson told 'The Daily Telegraph'. "The guests were spoken to by police just after 6:00am and left the area when asked. No further action will be taken by police.”

Topics
ashes series
