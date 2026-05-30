Egoless, circumspect, quick-learning Vaibhav Sooryavanshi shows the world he is more than ready for internationals

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored the slowest fifty of his IPL career on Friday night (off 31 balls), but it was his best innings on so many counts. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is not used to ducking under but yesterday he showed maturity beyond his years. (AFP)

Everyone, including Sooryavanshi, knew Gujarat Titans, boasting Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna in their ranks, will pepper him with short-pitched deliveries in Qualifier 2, and he came prepared.

Let’s admit it. He is not the greatest of players against short deliveries. What the 15-year-old showed on Friday night that he knew all about that weakness too. That playing bumpers was not exactly his strongest suit. To know your own shortcomings is not an ordinary trait. It’s a trait that’s all successful people have in common. Because they know they are not good at something, they keep striving till they get there.

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The New Chandigarh pitch was different to the one that was used in the Eliminator the other day. It was two-paced, making bouncers all the more dangerous – especially in the first innings before the use of the heavy roller.

Sooryavanshi showed he has no ego. The kind of celebrity he had accumulated in the last couple of months of this IPL, if he had lost his focus and got ahead of himself in a knockout game, it wouldn’t have been such a big deal. After all, he is only 15 years old. But the Bihar superstar, youngest in the world to score a List A century, is mature beyond his years. He is yet to play for India, but the way he played against GT, it appeared he had already played for his national team, and that too for a decade at least.

The brave deserve some luck, and he got his own share of luck when Sai Sudharsan dropped him on 46. It was a quick bouncer from Krishna, and after Sooryavanshi sent it high up in the air, Sudharsan was late to reach and spilled it. The left-hander was back on the strike off the last ball of the over, and again it was a bouncer. But he restrained himself from going after it. He ducked under it. There is a quick learner for you!

Sooryavanshi's best innings of the season? To all intents and purposes, it was Sooryavanshi’s best innings this season. He had already scored a century and a 97 in the Eliminator, but none comes close to his innings against GT. It was a difficult wicket, and he was up against three of the fiercest bowlers of this season, all bowling upwards of 90 mph.

During the course of his innings, a Rabada bouncer also caught him bang in the head. But the teenager just brushed it off. It was a shame that he missed out on another century, just by four runs. South Africa legend AB de Villiers was absolutely stunned by Sooryavanshi’s talent. TV commentator Ian Bishop was short of words a few times after Sooryavanshi pulled off some of the toughest strokes in cricket. They were more like tennis shots.

It is safe to say that if there were any doubts regarding his candidature for the Indian senior team in the lead-up to the match, there were none after it. He is surely going to be selected for the T20I teams for Ireland and England in June-July.

Prior to the match, in an interview to the broadcaster, Sooryavanshi revealed his IPL routine. Basically, he goes back to his hotel room and tries to sleep as much as he can, so that he can recover better. He watches a lot of YouTube in his spare time but doesn't watch the bowling videos of certain bowlers, for he fears it might make him unnecessarily wary of them.

There is nothing in his discussion other than cricket. What is going to stop him? Not only is Sooryavanshi going to play for India soon, but he is going to be there at the highest level for some time. Anyone as disciplined and grounded as him can’t fail for sure. The sky is the limit for him, even in RR's defeat.