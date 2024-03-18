Ellyse Perry flabbergasted at Delhi crowd going 'pretty bonkers' after RCB's thrilling WPL title win vs DC

Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry was elated after guiding Royal Challengers Bangalore to their maiden title triumph in the Women's Premier League. Perry played a pivotal role in RCB's glory season as she turned out to be the leading run-getter and clinched the Orange Cap. The Aussie star remained unbeaten on 35 in the final on the tricky batting surface to help RCB beat Meg Lannings' Delhi Capitals by 8 wickets in the low-scoring thriller. Ellyse Perry and Smriti Mandhana celebrate RCB's title triumph.

Perry held her nerves in the final and played another crucial knock for the Bangalore-based franchise this season. Despite playing against the home side, RCB received massive support from the crowd at Arun Jaitley Stadium in the finale as the women's team took forward the legacy of the men's team's big fanbase.

The Orange Cap winner said that the support for her team was at another level and the emergence of the WPL is phenomenal for women's cricket.

"Pretty bonkers to be honest. It's another level for us - the support for all the teams has been phenomenal and it's been unbelievable," Perry told broadcasters.

Meanwhile, it was young wicketkeeper batter Richa Ghosh, who finished the game with a boundary as RCB won the title with three balls to spare.

Perry was highly impressed with Ghosh's abilities and calmness in the middle as they shared an unbeaten 33-run stand to seal the deal.

"She is unbelievable, for such a young player, she has got so many shots, we were cool and we felt we had to stay in the game and it took longer than it should have been," she added.

The bowlers set up the foundation of a massive win for RCB as Sophie Molineux claimed three wickets in an over to derail a solid start from Delhi Capitals who failed to regain momentum after that over. Shreyanka Patil also spun her web to claim four wickets as the Capitals were bundled out for 113 in 18.3 overs.

Perry hailed the bowlers especially Mollineux and Shreyanka for their superlative performance on the big stage a

"She (Mollineux) turned the match on its head. The rest of the spinners backed her up. Shreyanka is such a young player and she has got the world at her feet, that was a special performance," she concluded.