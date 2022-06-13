Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ENG vs NZ 2nd Test: New Zealand lead England by 238 going into last day at Trent Bridge

New Zealand reached stumps on 224-7, with a lead of 238, after a number of batters gave their wickets away in a soft manner — including two sloppy run-outs.
New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell, left, and Matt Henry leave the field at the end of the play on the fourth day(AP)
Published on Jun 13, 2022 11:45 PM IST
AP | , Nottingham

The second test between England and New Zealand was wide open at the end of day four after the Black Caps’ aggressive attempts to create a winning position backfired in their second innings at Trent Bridge on Monday.

The English lost their last five wickets for 23 runs to be dismissed for 539 before lunch and trail by 14 runs after the first innings. Joe Root’s brilliant innings ended on 176, the former captain one of Trent Boult’s five victims.

Yet, they now have an improbable shot at the series-clinching victory in Nottingham, having won the first test at Lord’s to start the three-match series. New Zealand made 553 batting first but might not win.

There have been only three successful run chases above 200 at Trent Bridge, the highest in 2004 when England’s 284-6 defeated New Zealand.

The onus was on New Zealand to win the test, explaining its attacking mindset in the second innings that was exemplified by Michael Bracewell’s exhilarating 25 off 17 balls.

Will Young (56) and Devon Conway (52) made half-centuries and both will regret how they departed.

Young was run out after a mix-up with Daryl Mitchell going for a single, and Conway top-edged a sweep to Jonny Bairstow coming in from square leg, when his reverse-sweeping off spinner Jack Leach had previously been so successful.

Mitchell was 32 not out and Matt Henry unbeaten on 8 at stumps.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

