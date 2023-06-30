ENG vs AUS Ashes 2nd Test, Day 3 Highlights: Rain forces early Stumps, Australia lead by 221
- ENG vs AUS Ashes 2nd Test, Day 3 Highlights: Rain called for early Stumps with Australia in a commanding position.
England vs Australia Live Score 2nd Ashes Test Day 3: Australia dug out a hefty lead of 221 runs against England before drizzle prematurely ended day three of the second Ashes test at Lord's on Friday. Usman Khawaja fronted Australia's dogged fight in bowler-friendly conditions with an unbeaten 58 from 123 balls. His 60-odd partnerships with fellow opener David Warner then Marnus Labuschagne kept Australia on top. Khawaja had Steve Smith beside him on 6 when stumps was called at 130-2 in their second innings, and 25 overs left unused in the day.
- Fri, 30 Jun 2023 10:25 PM
England vs Australia 2nd Test Day 3 Live: STUMPS! Australia 130/2, lead by 221 runs
That's that! We say sayonara early today thanks to the sky spitting on Lord's. Australia firmly in the driver's seat. Usman Khawaja has followed up the century and half century scored in the first Test with 58 off 123 and he has a solid looking Steve Smith at the other end on six off 24. It has been hard work for England with not too much reward, James Anderson and Josh Tongue have got a wicket each.
- Fri, 30 Jun 2023 10:06 PM
Ashes 2nd Test Day 3 Live Score: The umpires out there
But don't get your hopes up. No big movements among the ground staff at the moment.
- Fri, 30 Jun 2023 09:52 PM
ENG vs AUS 2nd Test Day 3 Live score: Chances bleak at Lord's
The bowler run ups have also been covered now in addition to the hover cover being present. It is getting wetter and grayer. Does seem like a miracle if we come back on now.
- Fri, 30 Jun 2023 09:40 PM
Ashes 2nd Test Live score: Rains come in and the players go off!
Right the forecasted rain has come in and the umpires decide there is enough to call the players off. Ollie Robinson was bowling his 10th over, the 46th over of the innings overall. Australia are 130/2, lead by 221 runs. Usman Khawaja on 58 off 123, Steve Smith on six off 24.
- Fri, 30 Jun 2023 09:17 PM
England vs Australia 2nd Test Day 3 Live: FOUR! Smith goes just past leg slip!
Anderson goes down the leg side good length to Smith, the Australian vice captain follows it and it goes just fine of leg slip. That would have been some way to be dismissed and he has fallen like that in the past remember.
- Fri, 30 Jun 2023 09:13 PM
Ashes 2nd Test Day 3 Live Score: GONE! That would improve Anderson's mood!
Well he has got out to Jimmy after all and not the Nighthawk! Very soft dismissal there, Labuschagne just steers a short and wide delivery to backward point. That was probably one of the few bad balls that Anderson has bowled this day and he gets a wicket off that. Go figure. The stand ends on 60 off 96.
Labuschagne c Brook b Anderson 30 (51), Australia 123/2 in 40.1 overs
- Fri, 30 Jun 2023 09:08 PM
ENG vs AUS 2nd Test Day 3 Live score: Australia lead by 209
Australia are 118/1, Khawaja on 57 off 113, Labuschagne on 25 off 45. Labuschagne quite uncomfortable against Broad but not so much against Anderson, who is not at all happy it seems with where his foot is landing at both ends of the pitch. The anger, though, might be rooted more in the fact that despite England bowling quite well today, Australia are 118/1.
- Fri, 30 Jun 2023 08:49 PM
Ashes 2nd Test Live score: Half century for Khawaja!
Full toss from Broad, elegently driven down the ground by Khawaja for yet another half century in this series. It has been a good one for him. He has got to 53 now in 105 balls.
- Fri, 30 Jun 2023 08:16 PM
England vs Australia 2nd Test Day 3 Live: Tea! Australia 81/1, lead by 172
Well how about that for a session from Australia. They staved off the English bowlers while maintaining a fairly good run rate and it does look like the hosts will have a target in excess of 400 to chase unless there is a collapse in the final session. Usman Khawaja is on 45 off 93, Marnus Labuschagne on 8 off 23.
- Fri, 30 Jun 2023 07:53 PM
Ashes 2nd Test Day 3 Live Score: Close shave for Labuschagne
Labuschagne was given out LBW off the second ball of the 27th bowled by Tongue. He had a long conversation with Khawaja before taking the review. As it turns out, the impact was outside off and so this time, the batter wins the DRS battle. Tongue, though, is turning out to be a real handful.
- Fri, 30 Jun 2023 07:36 PM
ENG vs AUS 2nd Test Day 3 Live score: GONE! Tongue does it again!
Josh Tongue has got David Warner. What a first Ashes Test the pacer is having. Struck on the pads and Warner takes the review after the umpire raises his fingers. Well that was a review wasted away as the ball is smashing into leg stump, ball tracking shows. That's the end of Warner.
Warner lbw b Tongue 25 (76), Australia 63/1
- Fri, 30 Jun 2023 06:53 PM
Ashes 2nd Test Live score: Australia 37/0, lead by 128
This opening stand right now is looking quite serene and England haven't really been able to put either Khawaja or Warner in too much trouble thus far.
- Fri, 30 Jun 2023 06:31 PM
England vs Australia 2nd Test Day 3 Live: FOUR! Lovely from Khawaja
Pitched full outside off by Broad for the second ball of the 10th, Khawaja brings out a gorgeous on drive and sends the ball past mid-on. Takes Australia to 26/0, they lead by 116.
- Fri, 30 Jun 2023 06:13 PM
Ashes 2nd Test Day 3 Live Score: The players are back!
Usman Khawaja takes strike with David Warner at the other end. James Anderson has the ball in his hands and he is set to bowl the seventh over of the innings.
- Fri, 30 Jun 2023 05:57 PM
ENG vs AUS 2nd Test Day 3 Live score: Pitch is covered up!
Rain was forecast during the afternoon and the hover cover has been brought on for the pitch. Well, well, we let's hope nothing untoward happens now.
- Fri, 30 Jun 2023 05:33 PM
Ashes 2nd Test Live score: Australia 12/0 at Lunch
Good solid start here from David Warner and Usman Khawaja and they have ensured that Australia have all their wickets to utilise in the second session of the day.
- Fri, 30 Jun 2023 05:17 PM
England vs Australia 2nd Test Day 3 Live: Broad starts with a maiden
Nothing for Warner to score off in that first over. The third ball, infact, fizzed past the shoulder of his bat.
- Fri, 30 Jun 2023 05:08 PM
ENG vs AUS 2nd Test Day 3 Live score: England all out for 325 runs
Australia have a lead of 91 to build on. Josh Tongue is the last man to fall and fittingly, it is to the short ball. Tries to pull and gets caught at short leg.
- Fri, 30 Jun 2023 04:58 PM
Ashes 2nd Test Live score: Two wickets in the over for Head!
Broad reviews straightaway, though surely out of hope more than anything else. Three reds and he has to go!
- Fri, 30 Jun 2023 04:52 PM
England vs Australia 2nd Test Day 3 Live: GONE! What a catch by Carey!
Travis Head strikes with his first ball of the over! A bit of exra bounce from him, Robinson gets an outside edge and Carey does well to rise with the ball and glove it.
Robinson c Carey b Head 9 (10), England 324/8
- Fri, 30 Jun 2023 04:49 PM
ENG vs AUS 2nd Test Day 3 Live score: Broad has been hit!
England 324/7 in 75 overs, trail by 92 runs. Green's bumper hits Broad on the helmet. There was that loud clang of the ball hitting the grill of the helmet and replays show that it seems to have hit him between that gap between the visor of the helmet and the grill. "I think a tooth's moved," says Broad when asked by one of the Australians if he is allright. Robinson calls for the physio.
- Fri, 30 Jun 2023 04:35 PM
Ashes 2nd Test Live score: OUT! Bairstow!
Australia now hurtling towards a big, big lead now. Bairstow has hit it straight to Pat Cummins at mid-on and the Australian captain seems bemused by that one. Hazlewood is in disbelief as well. Looks he tried to hit this down the ground but couldn't quite get the direction right.
Bairstow c Cummins b Hazlewood 16 (36), England 311/7
- Fri, 30 Jun 2023 04:29 PM
England vs Australia 2nd Test Day 3 Live: FOUR! The Nighthawk pounces!
Green goes back of a length outside off, Broad opens his arms and crunches it over cover. That was a shot and a half.
- Fri, 30 Jun 2023 04:24 PM
Ashes 2nd Test Day 3 Live Score: England reach 300
They still trail by 116. Polite applause around Lord's for the milestone. Bairstow is on 11 off 28, Broad was on 2 off 11. Then Hazlewood and Stuart “Nighthawk” Broad goes for, you guessed it, the hook! He toe edges it and thankfully for him and England, it falls in no-man's land. England continue putting their need to entertain above their chances to level the Ashes.
- Fri, 30 Jun 2023 04:08 PM
ENG vs AUS 2nd Test Day 3 Live score: OUT! Brook goes, Starc gets another!
More short ball happiness for Australia, they have been reaping dividends of poking England's Bazball ego with those and England have been falling prey to it hook, line and stinker. Brook tries to flat bat this short one down the ground, it looks just too ugly and floats into the hands of the cover fielder.
- Fri, 30 Jun 2023 04:03 PM
Ashes 2nd Test Live score: Fifty for Brook!
Fourth Test fifty for the youngster. He has got four more which he converted into centuries, wonder if he will do the same here. He has got there in 62 balls with four fours. It has been an entertaining innings.
- Fri, 30 Jun 2023 03:56 PM
England vs Australia 2nd Test Day 3 Live: Very bad news on Lyon for Australia
Nathan Lyon had arrived at Lord's on crutches earlier in the day. Cricket Australia now says that Lyon has a "significant" tear in his calf and will now undergo a "period of rehabiliation" after this match. He is out for this match for sure and these wordings does look like Todd Murphy would have to be called up for the next one at the very least. England 289/5, trail by 127, Bairstow on 6 (19), Brook on 49 (61).
- Fri, 30 Jun 2023 03:37 PM
Ashes 2nd Test Day 3 Live Score: GONE! Stokes falls second ball!
Not the start the hosts were looking for to say the least. Leading edge off Starc and Green, as he has done so many times in the recent past, takes a bit of a screamer at third slip. Dives to his right and grabs the ball with his outstretched hand to send back the England captain.
Stokes c Green b Starc 17 (58), England 279/5
- Fri, 30 Jun 2023 03:14 PM
ENG vs AUS 2nd Test Day 3 Live Score: Day 3 about to begin!
- Fri, 30 Jun 2023 02:44 PM
ENG vs AUS 2nd Test Day 3 Live Score: Duckett positive for England
On Thursday, England opener Duckett said, "From a position where they could potentially go on and score 500 I thought we fought back so well. I think we're in a great position."
- Fri, 30 Jun 2023 02:31 PM
ENG vs AUS 2nd Test Day 3 Live Score: Ponting on Robinson
Speaking to the ICC review, Ponting criticised Robinson. He said, "I don't think he's looked dangerous in the series at all. I mean, if you look at the wickets, he's got the tailenders out in each game. Yes he got Marnus (Labuschagne) in this innings here. But then he got (Nathan) Lyon and then he got (Josh) Hazlewood. So if he didn't get the 10 and 11 out, then he finishes his innings with one wicket at over four runs an over."
"He's a very skilful bowler, no doubt about that, and no one would've said a word about Ollie Robinson if he hadn't have sort of instigated this whole tit-for-tat that's been happening over the last couple of weeks. And to be honest, I think the whole thing's been blown completely out of proportion", he further added.
- Fri, 30 Jun 2023 02:16 PM
ENG vs AUS 2nd Test Day 3 Live Score: Legend on Aussie bowlers
Legendary Australian cricketer Ian Healy revealed that he was worried by the performance of his country's top bowlers, conceding six runs per over. "I'm worried about our bowlers. We've got three bowlers going at six an over. If it wasn't for Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon, we'd be nowhere. They shared the wickets around eventually", he said.
"Australia (will have to) produce enough sideways movement to get some wickets. I’d just like to see that bowling tighten up a bit. The wicket looks quite good for batting now," he further added.
- Fri, 30 Jun 2023 02:01 PM
ENG vs AUS 2nd Test Day 3 Live Score: England's message to Lyon
England's Duckett sent his best wishes to injured Aussie spinner Lyon. He said, "I really hope it's not too bad for him. You never want see anyone go down with an injury. He was going to play a massive role in that fourth innings, he's such a good bowler. It'll be interesting to see how they go about it. If they keep going bonkers with all four (fast) bowlers they'll be pretty tired by the end of it."
- Fri, 30 Jun 2023 01:49 PM
ENG vs AUS 2nd Test Day 3 Live Score: Nathan Lyon injured!
Lyon pulled his calf in the 37th over of England's innings on Day 2 and never returned. A huge setback for Australia!
- Fri, 30 Jun 2023 01:34 PM
ENG vs AUS 2nd Test Day 3 Live Score: Pressure on England
After losing the Ashes opener, pressure is on England! Stokes will be aiming for a better display and will be hoping to contribute with the bat today!
- Fri, 30 Jun 2023 01:15 PM
ENG vs AUS 2nd Test Day 3 Live Score: Brook and Stokes to resume batting
Brook and Stokes will resume batting for England. Brook is unbeaten at 45 off 51 balls and Stokes remains unbeaten after scoring 17 off 57 deliveries.
- Fri, 30 Jun 2023 01:08 PM
ENG vs AUS 2nd Test Day 3 Live Score: Ben Duckett misses ton
On Day 2, opener Duckett narrowly missed out on a ton for England, getting dismissed by Hazlewood for 98 off 134 balls.
- Fri, 30 Jun 2023 12:56 PM
