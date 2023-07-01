England vs Australia 2nd Ashes Test Day 4 Live Score: Lyon out to bat after Aussies go 9 down

ENG vs AUS Ashes 2nd Test Day 4 Live Score: England's search for a wicket after lunch finally ended when Ollie Robinson had Cameron Green pull straight to deep square leg. Australia scored 92 runs but lost three wickets as lunch is taken with the score at 222/5. Steve Smith and Usman Khawaja added 64 runs for the third wicket before both fell in quick succession to Josh Tongue and Stuart Broad respectively. Broad then inflicted further damage by taking out Travis Head to leave Australia 5 down. Earlier, the Australians dug out a hefty lead of 221 runs before rain prematurely ended the proceedings on Day 3. Khawaja fronted Australia's fight in bowler-friendly conditions with an unbeaten 58 from 123 balls. His 60-odd partnerships with fellow opener David Warner, then Marnus Labuschagne, kept Australia on top. Khawaja had Smith beside him on 6 when stumps was called at 130-2 in their second innings, and 25 overs left unused in the day. Time will be made up on Saturday.

ENG vs AUS 2nd Ashes Test Day 4 Live Score.(Getty)