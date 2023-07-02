England vs Australia 2nd Ashes Test Day 5 Live Score: Ben Stokes 155 not enough, AUS 1 wicket away from 2-0
- England vs Australia 2nd Ashes Test Day 5 Live Score: England lost Ben Duckett and Jonny Bairstow and reached 243/6 at Lunch. They are chasing 371 at Lord's.
England vs Australia 2nd Ashes Test Day 5 Live Score: Ben Stokes played a valiant knock and kept England alive, stitching a century-plus stand with Stuart Broad before getting out to Jos Hazlewood for 155. The England captain's dismissal left England with very little hope as they were still 70 runs away from the 371-run target and only tailenders to follow. Soon after his dismissal England lost two more wickets for just one run. Starting the day from the overnight score of 114/4, Stokes and Ben Duckett kept things moving before Hazlewood made the first inroad on Day 5. He broke the crucial stand between Stokes and Duckett as the latter was caught-behind for 83. England then lost the wicket of Jonny Bairstow in a controversial but not an unfair manner. Catch the LIVE updates of England vs Australia 2nd Ashes Test Day 5 Live Score:
Follow all the updates here:
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 08:01 PM
England vs Australia Live Score, Ashes 2023: England in tatters
Stuart Broad's resistance too comes to an end. He goes for the aerial route against Hazlewood but finds Cameron Green, who makes a tough catch look very simple. Broad departs for 11. ENG: 302/9
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 07:52 PM
England vs Australia Live Score, Ashes 2023: Robinson departs
Ollie Robinson fails to make any impact as he departs soon after Ben Stokes' dismissal. Short ball by Cummins, tried to hook it over the square leg fence but gets the elevation, not the distance. He falls for 1. ENG: 302/8
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 07:47 PM
England vs Australia Live Score, Ashes 2023: Stokes departs
England have slowed down a bit but have also crossed the 300-run mark.
However, Hazlewood gets Australia the big wicket as Stokes mistimes his shot, which flies in air and Alex Carey does the rest. Stokes fall for 155, a huge sigh of relief for Australia. ENG: 301/7 (need 70 more runs to win)
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 07:25 PM
England vs Australia Live Score, Ashes 2023: Stokes slams 150
Ben Stokes guides a short delivery, outside off stump line towards the third man region and completes a double to bring up his 150.
He then completes a single in the final delivery to keep the strike with him. ENG: 297/6 (69 overs)
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 07:20 PM
England vs Australia Live Score, Ashes 2023: Opportunity wasted
It was a good opportunity for Starc and Australia to break the partnership between Stokes and Broad as the latter was on strike from the first ball. He, however, rotates the strike in the second ball and Stokes passed it back to him in the fifth delivery. ENG move to 294/6 and require another 77 to win.
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 07:09 PM
England vs Australia Live Score, Ashes 2023: The party continues
A waist height short ball by Mitchell Starc and Ben Stokes picks it early and dispatches it over the mid-wicket fence.
The party doesn't stop there as Stokes hits another one, this time over Steve Smith at the backward square leg region.
ENG: 292/6, need 79 more to win
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 06:53 PM
England vs Australia Live Score, Ashes 2023: Things are going England's way at the moment
Things are going England's way at the moment. First Ben Stokes tries to steal a double, which he and Broad successfully does.
The Broad hits a four against Hazlewood.
The next over by Pat Cummins results in a single. ENG: 277-6
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 06:39 PM
England vs Australia Live Score, Ashes 2023: Stokes gets going, AUS miss chances
Pat Cummins bowls from the other end and this time it is Alex Carey, who fails to hold on to the ball. Makes a full stretch dive towards his left but the ball brushes his gloves and rolls behind the wicket for a single.
Stokes continues his attack in the following over bowled by Hazlewood, smashes the pacer for two sixes to reduce the equation and get the crowd charged up.
Stuart Broad then finishes the over with a boundary. ENG: 268/6, need 103 runs to win
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 06:29 PM
England vs Australia Live Score, Ashes 2023: Steve Smith drops Stokes
Stokes continues to firepower. He starts the second session with a six and is then dropped by Steve Smith in the same over by Hazlewood.
It was an routine catch at the square leg region and Smith had covered the ground, however, the ball pops out of his hand in the last moment. ENG: 249/6
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 06:26 PM
England vs Australia Live Score, Ashes 2023: 2nd session underway
The second session is underway and Josh Hazlewood will lead the attack for Australia. All eyes on Ben Stokes, as he could be the potential difference maker between the two sides.
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 05:48 PM
England vs Australia Live Score, Ashes 2023: Lunch
That will be Lunch on Day 5 as Ben Stokes' counterattack take England to 243-6. Stokes is batting on 108(147), Stuart Broad is playing on 1(10).
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 05:42 PM
England vs Australia Live Score, Ashes 2023: Ben Stokes slams 100
Ever since Jonny Bairstow's controversial dismissal, Ben Stokes has been scoring briskly. He also reached his 100 by hitting a maximum against Cameron Green. He was dropped in the previous delivery by Mitchell Starc as the ball had hit the fielder's hand before bouncing beyond the boundary ropes. ENG: 236-6 (56 overs)
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 05:26 PM
England vs Australia Live Score, Ashes 2023: Bairstow is run-out
Jonny Bairstow is run out in a rather bizarre fashion.
Cameron Green bowls a short delivery and Bairstow allows it to pass to the wicketkeeper, following which he walks towards his partner. Celever move by Alex Carey, who keeps the spirit of the game aside and plays as per the rules. He knocks the stumps with a direct throw and Bairstow was no where in the frame. The question here is did Bairstow assume the ball was dead as he departs for 10(22).
Meanwhile, Australia are now four wickets away from a win here. ENG 193-6 (52 overs)
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 04:46 PM
England vs Australia Live Score, Ashes 2023: Australia strike
Josh Hazlewood has broken the stand between Ben Stokes and Duckett and it is the latter, who has to take the long walk back to the pavilion. The batter is caught-behind for 83(112). ENG: 177/5 (45.4 overs)
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 04:20 PM
England vs Australia Live Score, Ashes 2023: Ben Stokes slams 50
Ben Stokes is leading by example as he completes his half-century. The England captain along with Ben Duckett has added a 100-plus stand for the fifth wicket.
England also breach the 150 mark. ENG: 155/4 (41 overs)
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 04:05 PM
England vs Australia Live Score, Ashes 2023: DRS comes to Stokes' rescue
Mitchell Starc pitches it up, almost yorker length and the ball hits the pads of Ben Stokes. The bowler and fielders appeal for LBW and a bit of a pondering the umpire raises his finger. Stokes immediately opts for DRS and TV replay confirms there was an inside edge before the ball had hit his pads. ENG: 138/4 (38 overs)
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 03:54 PM
England vs Australia Live Score, Ashes 2023: Stokes, Duckett keep things moving
Ben Stokes and Ben Duckett have so far negated the early threat by Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins. The ball is moving both ways but England have kept the scoreboard ticking. ENG: 135/4 (36 overs)
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 03:32 PM
England vs Australia Live Score, Ashes 2023: Day 5 underway
The players are on the field and we are all set for the final day. Mitchell Starc will lead the attack for Australia, Ben Duckett, who is batting on 50, is on strike. Ben Stokes is present on the other end.
England start from the overnight score of 114/4.
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 02:56 PM
England vs Australia Live Score, Ashes 2023: Lyon's stern reaction
Nathan Lyon recalled Phil Hughes' tragic death on Pietersen's suggestions, stating that it is a “poor excuse.”
“I have heard comments that people thought I went out there to get hit in the head and I’m really against that because I’ve lost one of my mates due to being hit in the head. So I think that’s a really poor excuse or conversation being had," Lyon said
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 02:27 PM
ENG vs AUS Live Score, Ashes series: Pietersen stirs controversy
Former England captain Kevin Pietersen had been making headlines over the past few days for his rather straightforward opinions, and he stirred controversy yet again over his remark on Nathan Lyon coming out to bat. Pietersen stated that Australia could've used a ‘concussion’ susbstitute for Lyon had he ‘been hit on the head’.
A remark that didn't go down well with many fans, as well as Lyon himself…
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 02:18 PM
England vs Australia Live Score, Ashes series: Lyon opens up on his batting
Lyon said he knew the risk he was putting his body into when he went out to bat on Day 4.
“I've been having conversations since it happened with our medical team, I knew the risks. But I'll do anything for this team,” he said
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 01:23 PM
ENG vs AUS Live Score, 2nd Ashes Test: Nathan Lyon's heroics
Australian spinner Nathan Lyon had injured his calf while fielding earlier in the Test, but surprised everyone as he braved the pain to come out to bat in the second innings on Day 4. He received a thunderous appaluse from the Lord's crowd, and even scored a boundary as the final-wicket partnership yielded 15 valuable runs
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 12:53 PM
England vs Australia Live Score, 2nd Ashes Test: Can England pull a win?
It seems quite difficult at the moment for England. The side was in a similar position in the previous innings as well, with Stokes remaining unbeaten overnight as they had lost 4 wickets for 278. However, England were bundled out within the next 47 runs in the morning session the next day.
Reminder that England still require 257 more runs to win…
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 12:29 PM
ENG vs AUS Live Score, 2nd Test: England's batting order collapses… again
England faced a batting collapse – this time, it was worse, as they lost their first four wickets inside just 45 runs. Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins picked two each as England's ‘Bazball’ approach acame under scanner again…
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 11:58 AM
England vs Australia Live Score, 2nd Ashes Test: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the final day of the second Ashes Test! Australia remain in command and England fans will be hoping for a Sunday miracle from their captain Ben Stokes and Ben Duckett, who remained unbeaten at stumps the previous day. England are 114/4, requiring another 257 runs to win.