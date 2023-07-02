England vs Australia 2nd Ashes Test Day 5 Live Score: Ben Stokes 155 not enough, AUS 1 wicket away from 2-0

England vs Australia 2nd Ashes Test Day 5 Live Score: Ben Stokes played a valiant knock and kept England alive, stitching a century-plus stand with Stuart Broad before getting out to Jos Hazlewood for 155. The England captain's dismissal left England with very little hope as they were still 70 runs away from the 371-run target and only tailenders to follow. Soon after his dismissal England lost two more wickets for just one run. Starting the day from the overnight score of 114/4, Stokes and Ben Duckett kept things moving before Hazlewood made the first inroad on Day 5. He broke the crucial stand between Stokes and Duckett as the latter was caught-behind for 83. England then lost the wicket of Jonny Bairstow in a controversial but not an unfair manner. Catch the LIVE updates of England vs Australia 2nd Ashes Test Day 5 Live Score:

England vs Australia 2nd Ashes Test Day 5 Live Score(AP)