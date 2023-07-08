Ashes 3rd Test Day 3 Live: Mark Wood threat for Marsh magic as England and Australia prepare for another humdinger

Ashes 3rd Test Day 3 Live Score: This England vs Australia Test series has been hard to predict. Nothing has changed in the third Test at Headingley in Leeds. If anything, this Test might see an early finish. After Ben Stokes' dragged England to 237 with another heroic knock in reply to Australia's 263, Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne's uncharacteristic shots gave England another sniff. Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head are at the crease. This is the same pair that made all the difference to Australia's first innings total. On Day 3, England will once again look at Mark Wood for early breakthroughs while Ollie Robinson's fitness still remains a big concern.

Eng vs Aus 3rd Ashes Test Day 3 live score(AP)