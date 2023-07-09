The Ashes, ENG vs AUS 3rd Test Day 4 Live score: Stokes and Co. look to seal win, Australia seek early wickets

England vs Australia 3rd Test Day 4, The Ashes Live score: Another exciting day of Test cricket awaits for us as England need 224 runs more to win against Australia in the third Ashes Test at Headingley, Leeds. Chasing a stiff 251, England openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett maintained a cautious approach and dragged the hosts to 27/0 in five overs. The pair will kick-off the proceedings on the final day, as a win here will help England open their account in the five-match series. Australia had won the first two encounters by narrow margin.

England vs Australia 3rd Test Day 4, The Ashes Live score: Crawley and Duckett will be looking to knock off most of the runs as quickly as possible(AFP)