The Ashes, ENG vs AUS 3rd Test Day 4 Live score: Stokes and Co. look to seal win, Australia seek early wickets
England vs Australia 3rd Test Day 4, The Ashes Live score: The visitors face an uphill task and are searching early wickets.
England vs Australia 3rd Test Day 4, The Ashes Live score: Another exciting day of Test cricket awaits for us as England need 224 runs more to win against Australia in the third Ashes Test at Headingley, Leeds. Chasing a stiff 251, England openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett maintained a cautious approach and dragged the hosts to 27/0 in five overs. The pair will kick-off the proceedings on the final day, as a win here will help England open their account in the five-match series. Australia had won the first two encounters by narrow margin.
- Sun, 09 Jul 2023 03:30 PM
The Ashes 3rd Test Live score: The players walk out!
Ok then, Day 4 is a go, Mitchell Starc to start proceedings, Zak Crawley will face up with Ben Duckett at the other end. Crawley is on 9 off 11, Duckett on 18 off 19, England are 27/0, need 224 to win.
- Sun, 09 Jul 2023 03:30 PM
The Ashes 3rd Test Day 4 Live: Woakes on backing up ‘superhuman’ Stokes
"Although we do realise he's superhuman, he can't do it every time. Naturally we don't want to be reliant on Ben all the time. Of course we don't. We want to be putting in performances all the way down the batting line-up. At certain points this series you're always going to rely on certain people to put their hands up. Particularly in a run chase, you want your top six to get a score or one to do the bulk of the work. We realise he's a world-class player and puts teams under pressure. But at the same time we know across the board from No.1 to No.11 we've got to put a good shift in."
- Sun, 09 Jul 2023 02:55 PM
England vs Australia LIVE score: 'Exciting day for both teams'
"Australia will be thinking they're ten wickets away from winning an Ashes series in England. So it's an exciting day for both teams." – Chris Woakes
- Sun, 09 Jul 2023 02:18 PM
Ashes Live Score, Day 4: Tendulkar's advice for England
Sachin Tendulkar had a word of caution for English team as it chases its first win in Ashes 2023.
“The first hour at Headingley is going to be critical tomorrow,” Tendulkar wrote on Twitter.
“I feel the wicket is playing absolutely fine and if England bat sensibly and are positive in their approach they will get there. They require discipline in their shot selection with a positive approach and the total will be chased.”
- Sun, 09 Jul 2023 01:48 PM
England vs Australia LIVE score: What happened on Day 3
Rain at Headingley prevented play from starting for nearly five hours, well after tea, then England used conditions ripe for seam and swing to reduce Australia from 116-4 overnight to 170-8 in 14 overs.
- Sun, 09 Jul 2023 01:38 PM
England vs Australia LIVE score: Travis Head gives AUS hope
Travis Head can prove to be the difference between the two sides. The swashbuckling batter smashed a half-century to help Australia impose a stiff 251-run target for England.
- Sun, 09 Jul 2023 01:18 PM
England vs Australia LIVE score: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the third Ashes Test between England and Australia at Headingley, Leeds. Today is Day 4 and England need 224 more to win the match. Australia, on the other hand, need to pick 10 wickets to take an unassailable lead in the series. Stay tuned for all the updates on the match!