England vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 5, Highlights
England vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 5, Highlights

ENG vs NZ 1st Test, Day 5 highlights: Follow England vs New Zealand first Test, Day 5 highlights
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 07, 2021 12:02 AM IST
ENG vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 5, Highlights(AP)

Skipper Joe Root and Dominic Sibley helped England walk away with a draw against New Zealand on Day Five of the first Test at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Chasing 273, England got off to a steady start as openers Rory Burns and Sibley saw off the new ball and the duo kept the Kiwi pace attack at bay. The run-scoring was slow, but both batsmen ensured that they keep the good balls out. The 49-run opening stand was finally broken by Neil Wagner in the 24th overs as he dismissed Burns (25).

ENG vs NZ 1st Test scorecard

Zak Crawley (2) failed to leave a mark with the bat as he was sent back to the pavilion by Tim Southee, but Sibley and skipper Root ensured that England entered the tea break on Day Five with eight wickets in hand and the score being 56/2.

Playing XI of both teams:

England XI: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root, Ollie Pope, Dan Lawrence, James Bracey, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood, James Anderson.

New Zealand XI: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, B.J. Watling, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner.

(With Agency Inputs)

Topics
england vs new zealand
