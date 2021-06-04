Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
England vs New Zealand live score, 1st Test, Day 3
cricket

England vs New Zealand live score, 1st Test, Day 3

ENG vs NZ 1st Test, Day 3 live score: Follow England vs New Zealand first Test Day, 3 live score and updates
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 04, 2021 04:04 PM IST
ENG vs NZ 1st Test, Day 3 live score(Action Images via Reuters)

England vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 3 live score: New Zealand bowlers would look to restrict England and take a sizeable first innings lead on Day 3 of the first Test at Lord's. England opener Rory Burns and captain Joe Root had resurrected the hosts' innings after they lost a coupe of early wickets late on Day 2. Earlier, New Zealand posted 378, riding on a record double ton from debutant Devon Conway.

Follow NZ vs ENG live score 1st Test

England XI: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root, Ollie Pope, Dan Lawrence, James Bracey, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood, James Anderson.

New Zealand XI: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, B.J. Watling, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner.

england vs new zealand
