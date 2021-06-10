England vs New Zealand live score 2nd Test, Day 1 in Birmingham

England vs New Zealand 2nd Test, Day 1 live score: England won the toss and chose to bat first at Edgbaston in Birmingham in the second and final Test against New Zealand.

New Zealand are without their two important cricketers - captain Kane Williamsons and wicketkeeper-batsman BJ Watling. Tom Latham is leading the Blackcaps in Williamson's absence while Tom Blundell will take the gloves from Watling.

There were six changes in total in the New Zealand team from the drawn first test at Lord's, including the return of left-arm seamer Trent Boult.

England's only change saw Olly Stone replace fellow fast bowler Ollie Robinson, who was suspended for the match by the England and Wales Cricket Board pending an investigation into historic discriminatory tweets that resurfaced during the first test.

England XI: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (captain), Ollie Pope, Dan Lawrence, James Bracey, Mark Wood, Olly Stone, Stuart Broad, Jimmy Anderson.

New Zealand XI: Tom Latham (captain), Devon Conway, Will Young, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Daryl Mitchell, Matt Henry, Neil Wagner, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult.

