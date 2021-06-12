Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
England vs New Zealand live score 2nd Test Day 3 at Edgbaston
England vs New Zealand live score 2nd Test Day 3 at Edgbaston

ENG vs NZ 2nd Test, Day 3 live score: Follow England vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 3 live score and updates.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 12, 2021 03:52 PM IST
England vs New Zealand live score 2nd Test Day 3 at Edgbaston(AP)

England vs New Zealand 2nd Test, Day 3 live score: New Zealand batsmen would eye a big first innings lead on Day 3 of the 2nd Test match against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Devon Conway and Will Young both missed their deserving centuries but their 80-plus efforts put New Zealand in a strong position at stumps on Day 2.

England XI: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (captain), Ollie Pope, Dan Lawrence, James Bracey, Mark Wood, Olly Stone, Stuart Broad, Jimmy Anderson.

New Zealand XI: Tom Latham (captain), Devon Conway, Will Young, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Daryl Mitchell, Matt Henry, Neil Wagner, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult.

