England vs New Zealand live score 2nd Test Day 3 at Edgbaston

England vs New Zealand 2nd Test, Day 3 live score: New Zealand batsmen would eye a big first innings lead on Day 3 of the 2nd Test match against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Devon Conway and Will Young both missed their deserving centuries but their 80-plus efforts put New Zealand in a strong position at stumps on Day 2.

ENG vs NZ 2nd Test live scorecard

England XI: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (captain), Ollie Pope, Dan Lawrence, James Bracey, Mark Wood, Olly Stone, Stuart Broad, Jimmy Anderson.

New Zealand XI: Tom Latham (captain), Devon Conway, Will Young, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Daryl Mitchell, Matt Henry, Neil Wagner, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON