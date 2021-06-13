Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / England vs New Zealand live score, 2nd Test, Day 4
cricket

England vs New Zealand live score, 2nd Test, Day 4

ENG vs NZ 2nd Test, Day 4 live score: Follow England vs New Zealand second Test Day 4, live score and updates
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 13, 2021 03:29 PM IST
Matt Henry of New Zealand appeals. (Getty Images)

England vs New Zealand 2nd Test, Day 4 live score: New Zealand are closing in on a series win against England. The hosts put up a horrendous show with the bat on Day 3, getting restricted to 122/9. The number with more significance is 37 because that's how much they lead New Zealand by at the moment. As long as the weather does not interrupt, it should be a smooth sailing for the Kiwis.

Follow NZ vs ENG live score 2nd Test...

New Zealand (Playing XI): Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell(w), Daryl Mitchell, Neil Wagner, Matt Henry, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult

England (Playing XI): Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root(c), Ollie Pope, Daniel Lawrence, James Bracey(w), Olly Stone, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
england vs new zealand
TRENDING NEWS

ITBP shares pics of jawans scaling the Himalayas. Images go viral

John Cena shares Virat Kohli’s pic on Instagram, people wonder ‘Why’

Baby doggo’s snack-time zoomies will make your heart melt. Watch

Elon Musk reacts to Twitter user’s post about his homework from college days
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Rains LIVE
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP