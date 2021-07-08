Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
cricket

England vs Pakistan live score, 1st ODI in Cardiff

England vs Pakistan 1st ODI live score: Follow live scorecard and commentary of ENG vs PAK 1st ODI in Cardiff.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 08, 2021 05:46 PM IST
England vs Pakistan live score, 1st ODI(ICC/Twitter)

England vs Pakistan 1st ODI live score: England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to bowl first against Pakistan in the first ODI in Cardiff on Thursday. England handed debuts to five players after their first-XI players were sent into an isolation following a virus outbreak a couple of days before the series.

Debuts were given to opener Phil Salt, first drop batsman Zak Crawley, wicketkeeper John Simpson and allrounder Lewis Gregory in the middle order, and fast bowler Brydon Carse. Pakistan, on the other hand, gave debut to left-hander Saud Shakeel in the middle order after Haris Sohail returned home after tearing a hamstring in training.

Follow ENG vs PAK 1st ODI live scorecard here

England XI: Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, Zak Crawley, James Vince, Ben Stokes (captain), John Simpson, Lewis Gregory, Craig Overton, Brydon Carse, Saqib Mahmood, Matt Parkinson.

Pakistan XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Sohaib Maqsood, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf.

Topics
england vs pakistan
