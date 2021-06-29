England vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI: Live Cricket Score

England vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI Live Score: After whitewashing Sri Lanka in the T20Is, Eoin Morgan’s England are set to square off against the visitors in ODIs. The host have won the toss in the opening match of the three-match series and have opted to bowl against Kusal Perera & Co. Joe Root has returned to the ODI setup after almost a year and will be playing the 150th game for England while David Willey will be playing his 50th. On the other hand, Sri Lanka name three debutants - Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya Lakshan and Praveen Jayawickrama.

Here’re the playing XIs:

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Kusal Perera(w/c), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama

England (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow(w), Liam Livingstone, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood