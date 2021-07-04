Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
England vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI: Live updates and scorecard
cricket

England vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI: Live updates and scorecard

England vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI: England have already won the three-match ODI series after taking an unassailable 2-0 lead.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 04, 2021 05:37 PM IST
Chamika Karunaratna, right, runs into the crease to avoid a run-out during the third one-day international cricket match between England and Sri Lanka.(AP)

England vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI Live updates: England have already won the three-match ODI series after taking an unassailable 2-0 lead. Sri Lanka have looked like a disjointed batting unit as the batsmen have failed to make decent contributions with the bat. However, Sri Lanka will have pride at stake in the 3rd ODI while England look to put the final nail in the coffin as they eye a whitewash.

Here are the playing XIs:

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera (c & wk), Avishka Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid

Topics
england vs sri lanka
