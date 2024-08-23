Live
England vs Sri Lanka Live Score: 1st Test (Day 3) of Sri Lanka tour of England, 2024 to start at 03:30 PM
Aug 23, 2024 2:38 PM IST
Day 2 Highlights :
- Rain Stoppage: England 22/0 in 4.0 overs
- Wet Ground Condition: England 22/0 in 4.0 overs
- Lunch: England 22/0 in 4.0 overs
- Referral 1 (6.1 ovs): DW Lawrence against Sri Lanka (LBW) Successful (ENG: 3, SL: 3)
- Referral 2 (6.3 ovs): Sri Lanka against B Duckett (LBW) Successful (ENG: 3, SL: 3)
- England 51/2 in 11.0 overs
- England 100/3 in 19.0 overs
- 4th wkt Partnership: 50 off 58 balls between J Root (42) and H Brook (7)
- Drinks: England 125/4 in 25.3 overs
- H Brook 9th Test fifty: 51 runs in 59 balls (4x4) (0x6)
- 5th wkt Partnership: 50 off 64 balls between J Smith (21) and H Brook (28)
- Tea: England 176/4 in 37.0 overs
- England 200/5 in 43.2 overs
- Drinks: England 221/5 in 51.2 overs
- J Smith 3rd Test fifty: 50 runs in 80 balls (3x4) (1x6)
- 6th wkt Partnership: 50 off 64 balls between J Smith (27) and C Woakes (25)
- England 250/6 in 59.4 overs
- Bad Light: England 259/6 in 61.0 overs
- Stumps: England 259/6 in 61.0 overs
