Friday, Aug 23, 2024
Friday, Aug 23, 2024
    England vs Sri Lanka Live Score: 1st Test (Day 3) of Sri Lanka tour of England, 2024 to start at 03:30 PM

    By hindustantimes.com
    Aug 23, 2024 2:38 PM IST
    England vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Test (Day 3) of Sri Lanka tour of England, 2024. Match will start at 03:30 PM
    England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st Test of Sri Lanka tour of England, 2024
    England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st Test of Sri Lanka tour of England, 2024

    Day 2 Highlights :
    • Rain Stoppage: England 22/0 in 4.0 overs
    • Wet Ground Condition: England 22/0 in 4.0 overs
    • Lunch: England 22/0 in 4.0 overs
    • Referral 1 (6.1 ovs): DW Lawrence against Sri Lanka (LBW) Successful (ENG: 3, SL: 3)
    • Referral 2 (6.3 ovs): Sri Lanka against B Duckett (LBW) Successful (ENG: 3, SL: 3)
    • England 51/2 in 11.0 overs
    • England 100/3 in 19.0 overs
    • 4th wkt Partnership: 50 off 58 balls between J Root (42) and H Brook (7)
    • Drinks: England 125/4 in 25.3 overs
    • H Brook 9th Test fifty: 51 runs in 59 balls (4x4) (0x6)
    • 5th wkt Partnership: 50 off 64 balls between J Smith (21) and H Brook (28)
    • Tea: England 176/4 in 37.0 overs
    • England 200/5 in 43.2 overs
    • Drinks: England 221/5 in 51.2 overs
    • J Smith 3rd Test fifty: 50 runs in 80 balls (3x4) (1x6)
    • 6th wkt Partnership: 50 off 64 balls between J Smith (27) and C Woakes (25)
    • England 250/6 in 59.4 overs
    • Bad Light: England 259/6 in 61.0 overs
    • Stumps: England 259/6 in 61.0 overs
    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Aug 23, 2024 2:38 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Test (Day3) of Sri Lanka tour of England, 2024

    England vs Sri Lanka Match Details
    1st Test (Day3) of Sri Lanka tour of England, 2024 between England and Sri Lanka to be held at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester at 03:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

