    TODAY
    EnglandEngland
    V/s
    Sri LankaSri Lanka
    29 Aug, 202403:30 PM
    Live

    England vs Sri Lanka Live Score: 2nd Test (Day 1) of Sri Lanka tour of England, 2024 to start at 03:30 PM

    By hindustantimes.com
    Aug 29, 2024 2:34 PM IST
    England vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test (Day 1) of Sri Lanka tour of England, 2024. Match will start at 03:30 PM
    England vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test of Sri Lanka tour of England, 2024. Match will start on 29 Aug 2024 at 03:30 PM
    Venue : Lord's Cricket Ground, London

    England squad -
    Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Harry Brook, Harry Singh, Joe Root, Ollie Pope, Chris Woakes, Jamie Smith, Jordan Cox, Gus Atkinson, Josh Hull, Matthew Potts, Olly Stone, Shoaib Bashir
    Sri Lanka squad -
    Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kamindu Mendis, Ramesh Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Mendis, Nishan Madushka, Asitha Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Milan Rathnayake, Nisala Tharaka, Prabath Jayasuriya, Vishwa Fernando    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Aug 29, 2024 2:34 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test (Day1) of Sri Lanka tour of England, 2024

    England vs Sri Lanka Match Details
    2nd Test (Day1) of Sri Lanka tour of England, 2024 between England and Sri Lanka to be held at Lord's Cricket Ground, London at 03:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

