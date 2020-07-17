England vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 2: Eng start on 203 with Stokes, Sibley on crease

England vs West Indies Live Updates 2nd Test Day 2 at Old Trafford: Dom Sibley is nearing his century with Ben Stokes batting on 59 as England resume their first innings on the score of 207/3. The wicket is slow a slow one and England batsmen had to work hardon this surface. But despite being slow, they have a footing in the encounter having lost just three wickets. Stokes and Sibley have both crossed fifties and now the two just need to finish the day together.

FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES OF ENGLAND vs WEST INDIES 2nd TEST DAY 2:

14:00 hrs IST Vaughan on Archer breaking bio-secure protocol “Realistically, it would be hard for him to play next week. I do not think they can bring him back in for the third test.” However, the former skipper said the team must forgive Archer for his mistake and be supportive while he self isolates for five days in the hotel and undergoes two Covid-19 tests.





13:50 hrs IST Pietersen criticises Denly’s handling “The way that Joe Denly has been treated over the last two years, being told by senior management to just try and face 100 balls, is atrocious,” said Pietersen.





13:40 hrs IST Day 1 recap We had about 90 minutes of delay due to rain and wet outfield before West Indies decided to put England in after winning the toss. Wickets came from unexpected quarters when off-spinner Roston Chase struck on either side of lunch to push England on the backfoot. England captain Joe Root, who was making a comeback in this Test match was dismissed by Alzarri Joseph for 23. Opener Dom Sibley, however, was rock solid for England. He found an ideal partner. Sibley remained unbeaten 86 and Stokes on 59 as England reached 207/3 at stumps.



