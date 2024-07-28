Live
England vs West Indies Live Score: West Indies score after 15 overs is 39/2
July 28, 2024 3:34 PM IST
England vs West Indies Live Score: West Indies at 39/2 after 15 overs, Mikyle Louis at 19 runs and Alick Athanaze at 6 runs
England vs West Indies Live Score, 3rd Test of West Indies tour of England, 2024
Day 2 Highlights :
- England 100/5 in 20.4 overs
- Drinks: England 101/5 in 21.0 overs
- Referral 1 (21.4 ovs): WI against B Stokes (Caught) Unsuccessful (ENG: 3, WI: 2)
- 6th wicket partnership: 50 off 60 balls between J Root (32) and B Stokes (17)
- J Root 63rd Test fifty: 50 runs in 68 balls (4x4) (0x6)
- England 150/5 in 31.0 overs
- 6th wicket partnership: 101 off 119 balls between J Root (50) and B Stokes (46)
- Lunch: England 157/5 in 33.0 overs
- B Stokes 33rd Test fifty: 52 runs in 63 balls (5x4) (1x6)
- J Root completes 12000 runs in Test
- England 200/6 in 40.3 overs
- Change of ball: England 207/6 in 42.1 overs
- 7th wicket partnership: 53 off 65 balls between J Root (19) and J Smith (32)
- Drinks: England 228/6 in 47.0 overs
- England 252/7 in 52.0 overs
- J Smith 2nd Test fifty: 50 runs in 60 balls (6x4) (1x6)
- Tea: England 274/7 in 59.0 overs
- Rain Stoppage: England 274/7 in 59.0 overs
- 8th wicket partnership: 50 off 75 balls between J Smith (21) and C Woakes (27)
- England 300/7 in 62.5 overs
- Change of ball: England 319/7 in 65.4 overs
- 8th wicket partnership: 100 off 114 balls between J Smith (55) and C Woakes (42)
- England 351/8 in 71.2 overs
- C Woakes 7th Test fifty: 50 runs in 65 balls (5x4) (0x6)
- Drinks: England 363/9 in 73.3 overs
- Innings Break: England 376/10 in 75.4 overs
- Referral 1 (11.1 ovs): England against M Louis (LBW) Unsuccessful (ENG:3, WI:3) (Retained)
- Stumps: West Indies 33/2 in 14.0 overs
July 28, 2024 3:34 PM IST
England vs West Indies Live Score: West Indies at 39/2 after 15 overs
England vs West Indies Live Score:
West Indies
Mikyle Louis 19 (41)
Alick Athanaze 6 (26)
England
Shoaib Bashir 0/4 (4)
July 28, 2024 3:34 PM IST
England vs West Indies Live Score: Mikyle Louis smashed a Four on Shoaib Bashir bowling . West Indies at 38/2 after 14.5 overs
England vs West Indies Live Score: FOUR! LEG BYES! Shoaib Bashir gets good turn from the stumps into the right-hander. Mikyle Louis gets a flick off the pads and the ball runs away to the fine leg boundary line for a boundary.
July 28, 2024 2:32 PM IST
Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd Test (Day3) of West Indies tour of England, 2024
England vs West Indies Match Details
3rd Test (Day3) of West Indies tour of England, 2024 between England and West Indies to be held at Edgbaston, Birmingham at 03:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.