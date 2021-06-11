Home / Cricket / England's Glenn, Davies released from squad ahead of women's Test against India
File image.(Getty Images)
cricket

England's Glenn, Davies released from squad ahead of women's Test against India

"Sarah Glenn and Freya Davies have been released from the England Women's Test squad and will both play for their regional teams in this weekend's Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy matches - in preparation for the ODI series that follows," England Cricket tweeted.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON JUN 11, 2021 08:45 PM IST

Pacer Freya Davies and bowling all-rounder Sarah Glenn were on Friday released from the England women's squad for the one-off Test against India, starting June 16.

England had announced a 17-member squad, earlier this week, for the fixture.

The duo has been released so that it can take part in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy (RHFT).

"Sarah Glenn and Freya Davies have been released from the England Women's Test squad and will both play for their regional teams in this weekend's Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy matches - in preparation for the ODI series that follows," England Cricket tweeted.

Hosts England will play a one-off Test match against India, who will be playing their first Test in seven years, in Bristol from Wednesday.

After the one-off Test, India and England will lock horns in three ODIs beginning June 27. The matches are slated to be played in Bristol, Taunton and Worcester.

India and England will then square off in three T20Is, beginning July 9, in Northampton, Hove, and Chelmsford.

Story Saved
