The International Cricket Council (ICC) has again dismissed England’s concerns around points being deducted uniformly for slow over rate in the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

In the current WTC standings, England have been docked 14 points for slow over rate. (Action Images via Reuters) more less

The matter first raised by previous England skipper Ben Stokes and then by current captain Joe Root came up for deliberation at the recent ICC meetings held in Bali. It found no support from the cricket committee chaired by Sourav Ganguly.

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Future WTC cycles will thus continue to penalise teams for slow over rate. Teams are deducted one point for every over when they fall short of the required rate.

Stokes had argued that teams from the sub-continent have a natural advantage of completing their overs in time because spinners bowl more in their home matches, while England are at a disadvantage because they use a lot more pace bowling in seam-friendly conditions.

The argument was considered weak by the cricket committee, HT learns, after factoring in that teams like Australia, England and New Zealand who also employ more pace than spin in their home Tests have completed their overs in time. The paying fan getting “the promised volume of cricket” was considered to be of foremost importance.

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{{^usCountry}} Stokes’ reservations weren’t restricted to the style of bowling. He had suggested that the penalties discouraged a certain style of captaincy too. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Stokes’ reservations weren’t restricted to the style of bowling. He had suggested that the penalties discouraged a certain style of captaincy too. {{/usCountry}}

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“There’s so many tactical decisions that you need to make, whether that be chatting with the bowler or field changes. As a captain, I like to change things quite a lot and the field could be completely different six balls in an over. But that’s not taken into consideration,” he said. “And getting told to just ‘hurry up’ isn’t going to fix it, because we’re out there playing a game.”

Now, with the new England head coach Stephen Fleming placing the WTC high on the agenda, they are expected to mould their style to not fall foul of the over rate regulations.

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In the current WTC standings, England have been docked 14 points for slow over rate. Placed sixth in the table, they have little chance of making it to the final, to be played at The Oval next summer.

Interestingly, in the current cycle two sub-continent teams — Sri Lanka and Pakistan — are at the bottom of the table. They have lost the most points for slow over rate. Sri Lanka and Pakistan have lost more points (15 and 24 respectively) than they have registered (13 and 16) on the table. Last week, Sri Lanka were docked 15 points for maintaining a slow over rate in the Rawalpindi Test against Pakistan, who lost five points for falling five overs short.

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The top-three teams South Africa, Australia and New Zealand have not lost a point for failing to bowl their overs in time. India have not been docked any point in the current WTC cycle.