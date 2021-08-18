'Even on fourth day evening you wouldn't have imagined': Zaheer lauds India and Shami-Bumrah's game-changing partnership

"Never, ever, ever underestimate the Indians." These were the words of Australia's head coach Justin Langer after India beat the home team at Gabba to win the Test series 2-1 earlier in 2021. The present Indian team continues to remind the oppositions of this statement and their famous victory against England at Lord's bears testament. The latest person to reiterate the same is Zaheer Khan.

The former India pacer, while speaking to Cricbuzz, said that nobody would have imagined India to come back the way they did on the final day of the second Test. Their backs were against the wall with the score reading 181/6 at the end of Day 4's play and the lead was just 154 runs. Yet, they managed to win the game by 151 runs.

“Even on the fourth day evening you wouldn't have imagined the match would turn out to be like this. The way they have come back, I think this Test will be talked about for many days. A memorable Test and you get to see these sorts of comebacks very rarely,” Zaheer said.

Elaborating further, the former left-arm pacer quipped that Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah's partnership was the turning point as it not only tilted the game in the visitors' favour but also injected more self-belief into the team.

“Everyone was hoping that Pant would stay for a long period. But the way Shami and Bumrah made that partnership, India were dictating the game after that. And then just brilliant bowling. The entire team came together on the field and wanted to win it. You could see that from everyone's body language. Whoever watched this match, I don't think they would have enjoyed a Test match as much as this. This victory is a huge milestone for India,” he added.

Shami (56*) and Bumrah (34*) added 89 runs for the ninth wicket to set England a target of 272 in 60 overs. England were bowled out for 120, with Mohammed Siraj picking four Bumrah bagging three wickets. Ishant Sharma claimed two, while Shami pocketed one.