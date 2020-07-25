e-paper
Home / Cricket / Ex-BCCI umpire translates Laws of Cricket into Hindi

Ex-BCCI umpire translates Laws of Cricket into Hindi

“The translation has been done by Risodkar,” MPCA’s honorary secretary, Sanjeev Rao said on Friday. Risodkar, 58, served as the BCCI umpire from 1997-2016. Presently, he is a BCCI Level 3 umpire educator and in the last two decades, has trained many umpires.

cricket Updated: Jul 25, 2020 10:42 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Representational image.
Representational image.(Getty Images)
         

Former BCCI umpire Rajiv Risodkar has translated the Laws of Cricket into Hindi, which have been uploaded on the website of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC). The MCC is the custodian of cricket laws. “It is a matter of pride for the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) that the Hindi translation of the Laws of Cricket (The 2017 code 2nd Edition 2019) framed by MCC is now available on the official website of this prestigious club.

"The translation has been done by Risodkar," MPCA's honorary secretary, Sanjeev Rao said on Friday. Risodkar, 58, served as the BCCI umpire from 1997-2016. Presently, he is a BCCI Level 3 umpire educator and in the last two decades, has trained many umpires.

“Traditionally, the language of cricket rules is considered as English. On the proposal of BCCI, I translated these rules into Hindi so that it can reach as many people as possible in this cricket-crazy nation,” said Risodkar.

He expressed hope that it will also benefit a large number of Hindi-speaking umpires and those giving training in this field, to whom the rules in English are hard to understand.

He said it took nearly a month for him to complete the task.

The Lord’s-based MCC was established in 1787 and since then it is shouldering the responsibility of framing laws for cricket.

