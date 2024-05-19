Ex-CSK star credits Virat Kohli for RCB's turnaround, wants him to win IPL 2024: ‘Whole team rode on his shoulders’

Former Chennai Super Kings star Ambati Rayudu credited Virat Kohli for playing a pivotal role in Royal Challengers Bengaluru's turnaround as they make it into the playoffs after six wins on a trot. Kohli, the Orange Cap leader, once again played a crucial 47-run knock as RCB outclassed Ruturaj Gaikwad's CSK to qualify for the playoffs. After winning just one game out of the first eight, many had written off the Bengaluru-based franchise but the players didn't lose hope as they bounced back in emphatic style to produce collective efforts on the field game after game to make it possible. Virat Kohli was all charged up on the field against CSK.(AFP)

Rayudu, a six-time IPL-winning star, pointed out that Kohli was actively involved on the field on Saturday and was seen talking with players in huddles, sharing his insights and boosting their morale.

"It's Virat's energy, his intent, his hunger to win and to be successful. Today we have seen him actively talking to everybody, even before the game, even in between, even in the timeouts. And we saw it even when there was a delay because of the rain. We could see him talk and we could see him being involved," Rayudu told Star Sports.

The former CSK star said that RCB should continue the momentum and win their maiden IPL title which Kohli truly deserves.

"It's just emotional, and I'm so happy for Virat. I'm very, very happy with how RCB have played this season. And I truly hope that they'll go on to win this IPL as he deserves it. For someone who has played well for RCB over the years, who has always come out and done well, won the Orange Cap, the whole team rode on his shoulders for quite some time this season, especially in the initial part of the tournament," he added.

Rachin Ravindra's Run-out Turning Point for CSK

Meanwhile, the 38-year-old further suggested that Rachin Ravindra's run-out was the biggest turning point for CSK for the clash and credited RCB for playing better all round cricket than the defending champions.

“Definitely disappointing, to say the least. Rachin's run-out was crucial, especially considering he sacrificed his wicket when he was batting well. And especially in the last over, Yash Dayal came in and bowling such a fantastic over, being so brave in terms of bowling a slower ball to MS Dhoni. I think, overall, RCB played better cricket. They batted better, they bowled better, and they had better strategies. But I somehow feel CSK should have crossed 201. It's quite disappointing,” he concluded.