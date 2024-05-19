RCB players fumed at for showing 'indecency' towards MS Dhoni after win vs CSK: 'You shake hands and then do cartwheels'

The video on late Saturday night went viral on social media showing a dejected MS Dhoni walking off the ground without shaking hands with the players of Royal Challengers Bengaluru after Chennai Super Kings incurred a heartbreaking exit from IPL 2024. However, former England captain Michael Vaughan fumed at RCB players for their "indecency" and keeping Dhoni waiting before the latter quietly disappeared into the CSK dressing room. Michael Vaughan feels RCB players should have shaken hands with MS Dhoni and then celebrated

RCB continued their fairytale revival with a 27-run win at the Chinnaswamy. It was their sixth straight win in a row, a remarkable feat that saw them rise from the bottom of the table to make the playoffs. Their winning streak included thrilling matches against top-ranked teams, where they showcased exceptional batting and bowling performances. Following the thrilling last-over win where CSK needed 11 runs from the final five balls to make the knockouts, RCB players broke into wild celebrations in front of their home ground. They themselves were left awestruck at how they managed to survive the thriller and become the last team to qualify for the playoffs.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Dhoni, on the other hand, who was left crestfallen, somehow picked himself up from the dugout, walked over the boundary ropes and stood to congratulate the RCB players. But after waiting for a while, he walked off, shook hands with the RCB support staff members and vanished into the CSK dressing room.

Vaughan, speaking to Cricbuzz after the match, blasted the RCB players for their lack of awareness reminding them that if they indeed later found out that it was Dhoni's final IPL appearance, they would only be left with regret over their indecent act.

"If there was ever a time for a group of players to show awareness, we don't know, if that was MS Dhoni's last game and those players have run around the ground doing handstands when all they need to do is wait, 'the legend's over there. We have to just go and shake his hand'.

"You shake hands and then do your cartwheels and stuff. I wouldn't want to be an RCB player waking up tomorrow morning thinking MS Dhoni has just announced his retirement and we didn't have the decency to go and shake his hand first," he said.

Dhoni is yet to announce if it was his last appearance in the league. He was expected to make an appearance in Chennai, which will host the IPL 2024 final, thus marking a swansong for the legend, but a poor run of form in the second half from CSK saw Dhoni being denied of the opportunity.