RCB players fumed at for showing 'indecency' towards MS Dhoni after win vs CSK: 'You shake hands and then do cartwheels'
Michael Vaughan fumed at RCB players for their "indecency" over keeping MS Dhoni waiting for the post-match handshake before the latter walked off
The video on late Saturday night went viral on social media showing a dejected MS Dhoni walking off the ground without shaking hands with the players of Royal Challengers Bengaluru after Chennai Super Kings incurred a heartbreaking exit from IPL 2024. However, former England captain Michael Vaughan fumed at RCB players for their "indecency" and keeping Dhoni waiting before the latter quietly disappeared into the CSK dressing room.
RCB continued their fairytale revival with a 27-run win at the Chinnaswamy. It was their sixth straight win in a row, a remarkable feat that saw them rise from the bottom of the table to make the playoffs. Their winning streak included thrilling matches against top-ranked teams, where they showcased exceptional batting and bowling performances. Following the thrilling last-over win where CSK needed 11 runs from the final five balls to make the knockouts, RCB players broke into wild celebrations in front of their home ground. They themselves were left awestruck at how they managed to survive the thriller and become the last team to qualify for the playoffs.
ALSO READ: 'MS Dhoni hitting that six the best thing that happened': Karthik on how MSD's monster 110m hit helped RCB and hurt CSK
Dhoni, on the other hand, who was left crestfallen, somehow picked himself up from the dugout, walked over the boundary ropes and stood to congratulate the RCB players. But after waiting for a while, he walked off, shook hands with the RCB support staff members and vanished into the CSK dressing room.
Vaughan, speaking to Cricbuzz after the match, blasted the RCB players for their lack of awareness reminding them that if they indeed later found out that it was Dhoni's final IPL appearance, they would only be left with regret over their indecent act.
ALSO READ: MS Dhoni's IPL future addressed after being denied potential Chepuak farewell: 'He knows what he's going to do'
"If there was ever a time for a group of players to show awareness, we don't know, if that was MS Dhoni's last game and those players have run around the ground doing handstands when all they need to do is wait, 'the legend's over there. We have to just go and shake his hand'.
"You shake hands and then do your cartwheels and stuff. I wouldn't want to be an RCB player waking up tomorrow morning thinking MS Dhoni has just announced his retirement and we didn't have the decency to go and shake his hand first," he said.
Dhoni is yet to announce if it was his last appearance in the league. He was expected to make an appearance in Chennai, which will host the IPL 2024 final, thus marking a swansong for the legend, but a poor run of form in the second half from CSK saw Dhoni being denied of the opportunity.
Stay updated with the latest Cricket News, SRH vs PBKS Live Score, IPL Points Table match highlights, and more. Explore a comprehensive Cricket Schedule, track the race for the Purple Cap and IPL Orange Cap in IPL 2024, check Virat Kohli performance and stay ahead with all the cricket-related updates on the Hindustan Times website and app.