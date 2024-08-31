Ex-Pakistan star admits 'safety' concerns for Team India stars at Champions Trophy, advises PCB to opt for hybrid model

The uncertainty surrounding the hosting of the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan continues, as India potentially travelling to the country remains a contentious issue. Bilateral cricket between the two nations has been on hold since 2013, creating a long-standing void in their cricketing relations. Although Pakistan’s recent visit to India for the 2023 ODI World Cup stirred conversations about a possible return series, the complexities involved have cast doubt on the likelihood of India making the trip to Pakistan. India captain Rohit Sharma and Pakistan captain Babar Azam

Early reports hinted that India’s matches might be scheduled in Lahore, a location close to the border, to ease logistical concerns. Yet, the situation is far from resolved. Recent reports suggested that the BCCI is reluctant to send the national team to Pakistan, given the prevailing political tensions and security considerations. Instead, a hybrid model has reportedly been proposed, similar to the one employed for the Asia Cup last year.

This approach would involve hosting some matches in Pakistan, while India’s games would be played at neutral venues, potentially outside of the subcontinent.

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria has now weighed in on the issue, expressing concerns about the current situation in Pakistan. He suggested that, given the circumstances, it may not be advisable for the Indian team to travel to Pakistan.

Kaneria on Champions Trophy

Kaneria urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to consider the broader implications and consult with the ICC before finalising any decision.

"Looking at the situation in Pakistan, I have to say that the Indian team should not go to Pakistan and Pakistan should think about it and then the ICC will make its decision and most likely, it will be a hybrid model, it will played in Dubai," Kaneria said while speaking to Sports Tak.

"The safety of the players is the first priority. Respect is the second priority. There are many things. I think BCCI is doing a great job. I think all the countries will accept the final decision. I think it will be a hybrid model," Kaneria added.

"The safety of the players is the first priority. Respect is the second priority. There are many things. I think BCCI is doing a great job. I think all the countries will accept the final decision. I think it will be a hybrid model," Kaneria added.

None of India's players in the current setup have played in Pakistan. However, three Indian players in the current ODI team – Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja – were part of India's last bilateral series against Pakistan in 2012/13.