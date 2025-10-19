‘Expose Harshit Rana...’: Gautam Gambhir hit with fiery orders to not shield pacer, days after defending him from critic

India head coach Gautam Gambhir's strategy to send Harshit Rana at No. 9 in the team's seven-wicket loss in the rain-curtailed ODI series opener in Perth on Sunday was called out. Gambhir was fiercely ordered to "stop shielding" Rana, a comment which came just days after the two-time World Cup winner lashed out at the fast bowler's critics in a presser in Delhi. Harshit Rana had a forgettable outing in 1st Australia ODI

Taking to social media, former Indian batter Priyank Panchal called out Gambhir's decision to use Rana at No. 9 in the batting line-up and not No. 8. He questioned that if the Delhi speedster is at all being included for his handy batting ability down the order, then he should be "exposed" much earlier, and hence asked the management to not shield him with the inclusion of an extra batter in Nitish Reddy.

Panchal felt that if Gambhir is true to his selection, then he should try to prepare Rana as a No. 8 in the limited ODI games India have in the build-up to the 2027 World Cup, and play Kuldeep Yadav as Reddy's place.

“If Harshit Rana is being seen as someone who can tonk the ball at No. 8, then we should expose him to that role in the next two years and not shield him by including an additional batter. Kuldeep should come in for Nitish or Washi, as in Jassi’s absence he’s the go-to wicket taker,” he tweeted.

Rana, playing a sixth ODI game in his career, was dismissed for just one run off two balls. He also had a forgettable outing at the Optus Stadium with the ball, conceding 27 runs in four overs without a wicket.

Earlier this week, Gambhir lashed out at critics for questioning the selection of Rana for the ODI series in Australia, when he addressed the media at the end of the Test series against the West Indies in Delhi.

"Look, it's extremely shameful. If you are criticising 23-year-olds to run your YouTube channel, that is unfair," said Gambhir as he targeted former chairman of selectors Kris Srikkanth and the legendary Ravichandran Ashwin.

Known for his plain-speak, Gambhir said that the 23-year-old is playing for the national team on "merit".

"His father is not an ex-chairman (of selectors), or ex-cricketer or an NRI. He has played cricket on his own merit and he will continue to do so. Targeting individuals is not fair," he added.