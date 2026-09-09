EZ vs SZ LIVE SCORE, Day 4, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: Tilak Varma leads South Zone fight as East Zone close in on title

EZ vs SZ Highlights, Day 3, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: East Zone begin the fourth day firmly in control of the final after reducing South Zone to 242/6 at stumps on Day 3, still a massive 466 runs behind their first-innings total of 708. Captain Tilak Varma remains South Zone's biggest hope, unbeaten on 56 after battling through 133 deliveries, with Chama Milind yet to score at the other end. Mohammed Shami and Mukesh Kumar repeatedly dented South Zone's resistance on Tuesday, while Devdutt Padikkal's 62 was the only other substantial contribution. The equation is brutal for South Zone: they need another 266 runs merely to avoid the follow-on and, more importantly, must somehow get close to East Zone's total with the first-innings lead potentially deciding the champion if the match ends in a draw. East Zone, powered earlier by Ishan Kishan's monumental 270, are now within four wickets of tightening their grip further on the Duleep Trophy.