EZ vs SZ LIVE SCORE, Day 4, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: Tilak Varma leads South Zone fight as East Zone close in on title
EZ vs SZ Live Score, Day 4, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: South Zone face a stern Day 4 challenge at 242/6, with Tilak Vram unbeaten on 56 as East Zone eye the final four wickets and a decisive first-innings lead.
EZ vs SZ Highlights, Day 3, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: East Zone begin the fourth day firmly in control of the final after reducing South Zone to 242/6 at stumps on Day 3, still a massive 466 runs behind their first-innings total of 708. Captain Tilak Varma remains South Zone's biggest hope, unbeaten on 56 after battling through 133 deliveries, with Chama Milind yet to score at the other end. Mohammed Shami and Mukesh Kumar repeatedly dented South Zone's resistance on Tuesday, while Devdutt Padikkal's 62 was the only other substantial contribution. The equation is brutal for South Zone: they need another 266 runs merely to avoid the follow-on and, more importantly, must somehow get close to East Zone's total with the first-innings lead potentially deciding the champion if the match ends in a draw. East Zone, powered earlier by Ishan Kishan's monumental 270, are now within four wickets of tightening their grip further on the Duleep Trophy.
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- 9 Sept 2026, 10:13:11 AM IST
EZ vs SZ Live Score, Duleep Trophy 2026 final: Milind showing determination
EZ vs SZ Live Score, Duleep Trophy 2026 final: Chama Milind is holding himself at the other end with Tilak Varma. This partnership is frustrating the East Zone.
South Zone - 279/6
- 9 Sept 2026, 09:53:03 AM IST
EZ vs SZ Live Score, Duleep Trophy 2026 final: Beautiful from Tilak Varma
EZ vs SZ Live Score, Duleep Trophy 2026 final: A beautiful boundary from Tilak Varma. He is showing his class under pressure.
South Zone - 263/6
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- 9 Sept 2026, 09:42:22 AM IST
EZ vs SZ Live Score, Duleep Trophy 2026 final: South Zone will be happy with the start
EZ vs SZ Live Score, Duleep Trophy 2026 final: Four boundaries in two overs. South Zone will be happy with how things have started.
South Zone - 258/6
- 9 Sept 2026, 09:37:19 AM IST
EZ vs SZ Live Score, Duleep Trophy 2026 final: 250 comes up for South Zone
EZ vs SZ Live Score, Duleep Trophy 2026 final: Another boundary. The second one of the over and with that the South Zone reach 250.
South Zone - 250/6
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- 9 Sept 2026, 09:35:44 AM IST
EZ vs SZ Live Score, Duleep Trophy 2026 final: First Boundary
EZ vs SZ Live Score, Duleep Trophy 2026 final: Shami drifts down the leg stump and Tilak Varma takes full advantage of that. The ball runs away to the square leg fence for a boundary.
South Zone - 246/6
- 9 Sept 2026, 09:31:51 AM IST
EZ vs SZ Live Score, Duleep Trophy 2026 final: Start of Day 4
EZ vs SZ Live Score, Duleep Trophy 2026 final: So, the two umpires are out there. The East Zone fielders walk out. The two batters take their position and we are all set to go.
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- 9 Sept 2026, 08:46:54 AM IST
EZ vs SZ Live Score, Duleep Trophy 2026 final: Tilak Varma holds the key for South Zone
EZ vs SZ Highlights, Day 3, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: South Zone resume Day 4 at 242/6 with a mountain still to climb after East Zone's imposing 708. Tilak Varma is unbeaten on 56 and carries much of the responsibility as South Zone look to stretch their first innings and keep the contest alive. East Zone, meanwhile, need just four more wickets to secure a huge first innings advantage and move closer to the title.