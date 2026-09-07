East Zone vs South Zone Live Score, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final Day 2: Ishan Kishan aims to take his team past 500

South Zone, led by Tilak Varma, will need to find a way to break the stand early. Mohammed Siraj and the rest of the bowling attack face a demanding task, with the pressure now on them to produce wickets and prevent East Zone from building an imposing score.

Earlier, Abhimanyu Easwaran and Shikhar Mohan played knocks of 72 and 85, while Vaibhav Sooryavanshi also chipped in with a quickfire knock of 44. Siraj has been totally off the boil in the summit clash.