East Zone vs South Zone Live Score, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final Day 2: Ishan Kishan aims to take his team past 500
EZ vs SZ Live Score, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final Day 2: Ishan Kishan and Kumar Kushagra will aim to take the East Zone past the 500-run mark.
EZ vs SZ Live Score, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final Day 2: Ishan Kishan and Kumar Kushagra will aim to take the East Zone past the 500-run mark against the South Zone when the play resumes on Day 2 of the Duleep Trophy final on Monday. Captain Ishan Kishan’s unbeaten 111 was the highlight of Day 1, while Kumar Kushagra’s 63 not out provided valuable support. The pair’s partnership has left East Zone in a commanding position, and both will be keen to resume with the same composure and intent. ...Read More
South Zone, led by Tilak Varma, will need to find a way to break the stand early. Mohammed Siraj and the rest of the bowling attack face a demanding task, with the pressure now on them to produce wickets and prevent East Zone from building an imposing score.
Earlier, Abhimanyu Easwaran and Shikhar Mohan played knocks of 72 and 85, while Vaibhav Sooryavanshi also chipped in with a quickfire knock of 44. Siraj has been totally off the boil in the summit clash.
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- 7 Sept 2026, 09:21:54 AM IST
EZ vs SZ Live Score, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: Kumar Kushagra aims to score century!
EZ vs SZ Live Score, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: Kumar Kushagra took the attack to South Zone’s bowlers on Day 1 of the Duleep Trophy final, smashing an unbeaten 63. The wicketkeeper-batter cleared the boundary five times and struck four fours during his aggressive stay at the crease. His counter-attacking knock, alongside Ishan Kishan, helped East Zone maintain their dominance and added valuable momentum to their already commanding first-innings total.
- 7 Sept 2026, 09:06:37 AM IST
EZ vs SZ Live Score, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: Easwaran shows solidity at top!
EZ vs SZ Live Score, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: Abhimanyu Easwaran strengthened his case for a return to the Indian Test setup with a composed 72 for East Zone on Day 1 of the Duleep Trophy final. The experienced opener has remained on the selectors’ radar and hasn’t been ruled out of the Indian Test set-up, with his latest knock offering another reminder of his consistency in domestic cricket.
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- 7 Sept 2026, 08:54:18 AM IST
EZ vs SZ Live Score, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: Siraj struggled!
EZ vs SZ Live Score, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: On Day 1 of the Duleep Trophy final, Mohammed Siraj endured a forgettable outing as South Zone’s attack struggled to contain East Zone. The Indian pacer bowled three spells but failed to take a wicket, finishing with 14 overs for 96 runs. Siraj was repeatedly attacked, with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hitting him for a six and two fours, while Abhimanyu Easwaran and Kumar Kushagra also found boundaries against him.
- 7 Sept 2026, 08:38:48 AM IST
EZ vs SZ Live Score, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: Ishan key for East Zone to get past 500!
EZ vs SZ Live Score, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: At stumps, Ishan Kishan, who struck 14 fours and a six, remained unbeaten alongside Kumar Kushagra, who was on 63. The fifth-wicket duo has stitched together a crucial 144-run partnership off just 26.4 overs, putting East Zone in a commanding position.
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- 7 Sept 2026, 08:31:06 AM IST
EZ vs SZ Live Score, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: Sooryavanshi set the tone!
EZ vs SZ Live Score, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: Teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi impressed with a brisk 44 off 37 balls in the Duleep Trophy final, providing East Zone with valuable momentum. The young batter looked positive during his stay at the crease, finding the boundaries regularly before his innings came to an end. His knock added to the growing list of impressive performances from the teenage star, who continues to make an impact against experienced domestic opposition.
- 7 Sept 2026, 08:20:55 AM IST
EZ vs SZ Live Score, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: Ishan leading from front!
EZ vs SZ Live Score, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: East Zone skipper Ishan Kishan produced a commanding knock on the opening day of the Duleep Trophy final, smashing an unbeaten 111 to put his side firmly in control. Kishan’s fluent century helped East Zone reach 385 for four at stumps against a sloppy South Zone, who were unable to make the most of their opportunities. His innings provided the platform for East Zone to build a massive first-innings total.
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- 7 Sept 2026, 08:13:34 AM IST
EZ vs SZ Live Score, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: Hello and welcome!
EZ vs SZ Live Score, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: Hello and welcome to our live blog of East Zone vs South Zone Duleep Trophy final Day 2 from Chennai.