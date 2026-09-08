EZ vs SZ LIVE Score, Day 3, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: Mohammed Shami begins bid for early wickets; Agarkar in attendance

EZ vs SZ LIVE Score, Day 3, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: East Zone enters Day 3 of the Duleep Trophy final with a huge first-innings total behind them. After two days of batting dominance, the focus now shifts to whether East Zone can make early inroads with the ball against South Zone. Ishan Kishan’s monumental 270 was the defining performance of the opening two days. The captain’s innings, supported by Kumar Kushagra’s century, helped East Zone post 708 in their first innings. South Zone’s response will now be crucial, with their batters facing the challenge of negotiating a strong East Zone attack, comprising Mohammed Shami and Mukesh Kumar. ...Read More

For the South Zone, the priority will be to avoid losing early wickets and build a partnership that can absorb the pressure. Tilak Varma’s leadership and batting experience will be important as his side looks to stay competitive in the final.