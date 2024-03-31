Face-off between Rinku Singh and Andre Russell as KKR stars sing SRK's "Lutt Putt Gaya" on flight

Kolkata Knight Riders star duo Andre Russell and Rinku Singh got engaged in a face-off as they expressed their love for the franchise co-owner and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The two-time IPL champions started their IPL 2023 campaign on a positive note with 2 wins in as many matches. Their collective effort on the pitch has helped KKR break into the top 4 early in the points table. They are now tagged as one of the favourites this season in IPL. Rinku Singh pulls Andre Russell's leg as KKR all-rounder sings Dunki's "Lutt Putt Gaya"

Russell, who has often expressed his love for Shah Rukh, sang a popular song from SRK's latest hit Dunki - "Lutt Putt Gaya".

KKR posted a video on their social media platforms where Rinku Singh can be seen humming Arijit Singh's "Lutt Putt Gaya" starring Shah Rukh, on a flight.

The southpaw asked his senior teammate Russell to sing the same song during their flight and the Windies all-rounder replied," You don't sing that song, it's my song."

Russell played the match-winning knock for KKR in their season opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He smashed 64 runs off 25 balls which was laced with three fours and seven sixes. While he has picked 4 wickets thus far this season.

The star all-rounder. was a pale shadow of his intimidating self in IPL 2023, managing just 227 runs from 14 matches and snaffling just seven wickets.

“My mindset wasn't right (in 2023). I was thinking about failure more than thinking about going out and doing what I do best. When you have a mindset that I don't want to get out, I think that's a negative mindset for me,” Russell told reporters.

“I think I've been allowing myself to be under pressure, because I've been thinking too much. It's all about the mindset, as I said, and now more clear in my approach to every delivery,” added Russell.

Russell completed 100 wickets in the IPL on Friday in the mega clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their IPL clash at Chinnnaswamy Stadium. In 114 matches, Russell has taken 100 wickets at an average of 24.05 and a strike rate of 15.57. His best bowling figures are 5/15.