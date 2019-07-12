Factions in Team India, players unhappy with Ravi Shastri-Bharat Arun combo - Report

It has just been a couple of days since Team India were eliminated from the ICC World Cup after a narrow loss to New Zealand in the semi-final and a report has surfaced about a possible rift in the dressing room. A report in Dainik Jagran states that there are two factions in the team, one supporting skipper Kohli and the other owing its allegiance to his deputy Rohit Sharma, but there is no division in the team. The report also states that there is bias in selection of players.

The report states that only those part of ‘Virat Company’ or those who are performing consistently, like Rohit and Jasprit Bumrah, will get a chance of playing in the team. Quoting a member of the Indian team, the report further mentions that there is a strong bias towards KL Rahul, who is backed by the team management even when he is not performing.

The report further quotes a Team India player saying that Ambati Rayudu was not picked up for the World Cup squad beacuse he was not in the good books of the captain. The report adds that the team is unhappy with coach Ravi Shastri and bowling coach Bharat Arun and many want to see them go.

Ravi Shastri was appointed head coach of the team after Anil Kumble was forced to step down from his position after India’s loss to Pakistan in the Champions Trophy final in 2017. Kumble in a social media post had revealed that his exit was due to poor relations with captain Virat Kohli, who backed Shastri for a second stint in charge of the team.

First Published: Jul 12, 2019 17:07 IST