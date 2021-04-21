IPL 2021: Faf du Plessis, Deepak Chahar shine in CSK's smooth win over KKR

Last edition, save for their last couple of rounds, Chennai Super Kings had to endure a humiliating season. After eight defeats in 14 games, they finished second last on the table. Having a record of three IPL titles (in 2010, 2011 and 2018), most appearances in the playoffs (10) and in the final (eight) of IPL, their pride was pricked.

Everyone was waiting to see how they will turn up in the new season—critics looking for signs of a degenerating unit in need of a complete overhaul.

They also needed to prove whether they can be successful in neutral conditions where the home team has no influence over pitch preparations. Conditions at the Wankhede Stadium are a contrast to CSK’s home turf MA Chidambaram Stadium. Mumbai offers decent pace and bounce while Chennai is spin-friendly.

By winning three of their first four games at Wankhede, CSK have made an early statement to restore the confidence of their fans. On Tuesday, they registered an 18-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders to show they are back to their best, no matter the conditions.

For KKR, Pat Cummins battled heroically to score an unbeaten 66 off 34 balls but he ran out of partners. He helped his team stage a sensational recovery from 31 for five to needing 20 off the last over, but last man Prasidh Krishna was run out the first ball of the final over.

In their first three games, CSK’s batters had got them to good totals of 188 for seven vs Delhi Capitals, 107 for four versus Punjab Kings and 188 for nine versus Rajasthan Royals, but issues remained. There was a question mark over the form of opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, whose scores read 5, 5 and 10, and finisher Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who’s scores were 0 and 18. Against KKR, it would have pleased the CSK management that these two aspects of their game also fell into place as they amassed 220 for three.

Gaikwad played an aesthetically appealing 64 (42 balls), studded with six fours and four sixes. His driving through the off-side was a treat to watch.

Veteran batsman Faf du Plessis showed he has added an extra gear to his game with a fiery 60-ball unbeaten 95 (9 fours, 4 sixes).

Captain Dhoni showed intent by walking out to bat at No 4. He hit an eight-ball 17 to add 36 runs in 14 balls with Du Plessis and help capitalise on the platform laid.

From the debacle in the UAE, pace bowler Deepak Chahar was left smarting with a meagre haul of 12 wickets from 14 matches, a come down from his 22 wickets in 17 outings in the previous season. He is playing with vengeance. Last Friday, he claimed four wickets for 13, against Punjab Kings. On Tuesday he repeated the demolition job against KKR by picking up their first four wickets inside five overs in a spell of 3-0-16-4. The inspired performance inflicted a third defeat in four games on KKR.

