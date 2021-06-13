Faf du Plessis taken to hospital after scary collision with teammate during PSL match - WATCH

South African batsman Faf du Plessis was taken to a hospital in Abu Dhabi after colliding with Quetta Gladiators teammate Mohammad Hasnain during a Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 match against Peshawar Zalmi on Saturday.

The incident took place during the 7th over of Peshawar’s innings. Batsman David Miller played a shot towards the long-on boundary while Faf and Hasnain both ran towards the ball. In due process, Faf’s head hit Hasnain's knee and the South African cricketer fell on the ground.

Faf left the field after getting injured and was seen sitting in the dugout. As per Pakistan media reports, he was taken to the hospital for further scans due to which he couldn’t return to the field.

The Gladiators couldn’t save the game as Miller smacked a robust half-century to guide Peshawar Zalmi to an emphatic 61-run win. He scored 73 off 46 balls and West Indian Rovman Powell provided an ideal flourish with a quickfire 43 off 19 balls to propel Peshawar to 197-5.

Quetta Gladiators, who were without Andre Russell, suffered a devastating blow when Faf du Plessis suffered a concussion in a freak fielding accident after colliding with Mohammad Hasnain.

Without two star batters, the 198-run target was always a herculean task for the Gladiators, who hobbled to 136 for nine after being 62 for no loss in the eighth over.

The result meant Peshawar Zalmi moved to join Islamabad United on eight points from seven matches, while the defeat proved to be the end of the road for Quetta Gladiators who suffered their sixth loss in seven matches.

(With Agency Inputs)