Fantasy 11 Prediction – CPL 2024 –Barbados Royals vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons

Barbados Royals and Antigua and Barbuda Falcons will clash in the 13th match of the 2024 Caribbean Premier League at Bridgetown. The Falcons after four losses have got their campaign back on track with wins in their last two matches and with four points are placed fourth on the points tally. On the other hand, the Royals have won their first two matches in CPL 2024. Fantasy 11 Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss and venue analysis – CPL 2024 –Barbados Royals vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons(Getty Images)

LAST 5 MATCHES

ROYALS: L L L W W

FALCONS: L L L W W

THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR BARBADOS ROYALS AND ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA FALCONS

BARBADOS ROYALS likely XI

Batters: Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell

Allrounders: Rahkeem Cornwall, Kadeem Alleyne, Dunith Wellalage, Jason Holder, Nyeem Young

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock

Bowlers: Maheesh Theekshana, Naveen-ul-Haq, Obed McCoy

BARBUDA FALCONS likely XI

Batters: Brandon King, Justin Greaves

Allrounders: Shamar Springer, Chris Green, Imad Wasim, Roshon Primus

Wicketkeeper: Sam Billings, Jewel Andrew

Bowlers: Kofi James, Fabian Allen, Mohammad Amir

Statistical Performance (Barbados Royals)

Quinton de Kock

Quinton de Kock has been in good form in CPL 2024. In just 2 innings, he has scored 106 runs at an astonishing average of 106.00. His strike rate is an impressive 182.75, and he already has scored a fifty.

QUINTON DE KOCK IN CPL 2024

INNINGS - 2

RUNS - 106

AVERAGE – 106.00

STRIKE RATE – 182.75

50s/100s – 1/0

2. Maheesh Theekshana

Maheesh Theekshana has been impressive with the ball in CPL 2024. In 2 innings, he has taken 4 wickets at a strike rate of 12.00. His economy rate is a miserly 4.62.

MAHEESH THEEKSHANA IN CPL 2024

INNINGS - 2

WICKETS - 4

STRIKE RATE – 12.00

ECONOMY RATE – 4.62

AVERAGE – 9.25

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Barbados Royals)

1. Dunith Wellalage

Dunith Wellalage in two innings, he has taken 4 wickets at an average of 13.75 and a strike rate of 12.00. His consistent performance with both bat and ball makes him a valuable asset.

2. Obed McCoy

Obed McCoy has been impressive with his bowling for the Royals this season. He has picked five wickets in two matches at a strike rate of 9.40, with best figures of 3 for 31.

Statistical Performance (Antigua and Barbuda Falcons)

1. Justin Greaves

Justin Greaves has made a strong impact in CPL 2024. Across 3 innings, he has scored 103 runs with an exceptional average of 106.00 and a strike rate of 182.75. He has also registered one fifty in the tournament so far.

JUSTIN GREAVES IN CPL 2024

INNINGS – 3

RUNS - 103

AVERAGE – 106.00

STRIKE RATE – 182.75

50s/100s – 1/0

2. Fabian Allen

Fabian Allen has been effective with the ball in CPL 2024. In 5 innings, he has taken 7 wickets with a strike rate of 14.57. He too has chipped in handy runs with the bat.

FABIAN ALLEN IN CPL 2024

INNINGS - 5

WICKETS - 7

STRIKE RATE – 14.57

ECONOMY RATE – 8.23

AVERAGE – 20.00

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Antigua and Barbuda Falcons)

1. Imad Wasim

Imad Wasim in CPL 2024 over 5 innings, he has scored 134 runs at an impressive average of 44.66 and a strike rate of 147.25. His all-round capabilities make him a key player.

2. Mohammad Amir

In the first few matches Mohammad Amir went wicketless but in the last match he found his mojo back and picked three wickets. On the Bridgetown track, Amir could be really effective.

Team Head to Head

Barbados Royals and Antigua and Barbuda Falcons have played one match against each other, with the Royals emerging victorious.

ROYALS V FALCONS - HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

Matches: 1

Royals Won: 1

Falcons Won: 0

No Result: 0

Venue and Pitch

The Kensington Oval at Bridgetown has hosted 11 CPL matches from 2019 to 2023. The average first innings score in CPL in these editions at this venue is 167 and in the second innings it is 125. The highest score in CPL in these editions at this venue is 223 and the lowest score is 61. The toss win to match win percentage is 45.45%.

MATCH PREDICTION

Barbados Royals would be favourites in the match against the Falcons because of home conditions and current form. They have 80% chance to win the match.

Fantasy XI

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock (VC)

Batters: Rovman Powell, Justin Greaves

Allrounders: Dunith Wellalage (C), Jason Holder, Imad Wasim, Roshon Primus

Bowlers: Maheesh Theekshana, Obed McCoy, Fabian Allen, Mohammad Amir

BACKUP PLAYERS:

BATTER – Rovman Powell

BOWLER – Kofi James

ALL-ROUNDER – Nyeem Young