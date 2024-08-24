Trinbago Knight Riders will already be fighting for survival in the Women’s Caribbean Premier League after finding themselves winless at the end of the first round of fixtures. They meet Guyana Amazon Warriors again two days after losing their match, and will now need to win both their matches if they want to earn a spot in the finals. Fantasy 11 Prediction, teams, captain, toss and venue analysis, Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, WCPL (Getty)

Warriors, meanwhile, sit in the middle of the table with 1 win and 1 loss, and will know that a win will be enough for another finals appearance against Barbados Royals. A must-win match for both teams in a short group stage.

LAST FIVE MATCHES RESULTS

TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS: L W L L L

GUYANA AMAZON WARRIORS: W W L L W

LIKELY PLAYING XIs

TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS likely XI

Batters: Jemimah Rodrigues, Chedean Nation, Harshitha Samarawickrama

Allrounders: Deandra Dottin, Jess Jonassen

Wicketkeeper: Kycia Knight

Bowlers: Shikha Pandey, Zaida James, Anisa Mohammed, Jahzara Claxton, Samara Ramnath

GUYANA AMAZON WARRIORS likely XI

Batters: Stafanie Taylor, Natasha McLean

Allrounders: Erin Burns, Chloe Tryon, Sheneta Grimmond

Wicketkeeper: Shemaine Campbelle, Lauren Winfield-Hill

Bowlers: Shabnim Ismail, Shakera Selman, Ashmini Munisar, Nyia Latchman

STATISTICAL PERFORMANCE (TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS)

1. JEMIMAH RODRIGUES

Jemimah Rodrigues has performed solidly in two lacklustre matches for Knight Riders. The Indian international will be key to any sort of comeback.

JEMIMAH RODRIGUES IN WCPL

INNINGS - 2

RUNS - 42

AVERAGE – 21.00

STRIKE RATE – 120.00

50s/100s – 0/0

2. ZAIDA JAMES

West Indian youngster Zaida James has shown promise with both bat and ball, and will be looking for a significant contribution in upcoming matches to support that.

ZAIDA JAMES IN WCPL

INNINGS - 5

WICKETS - 3

STRIKE RATE – 24.00

ECONOMY RATE – 8.25

AVERAGE – 33.00

Players who can make a difference (Trinbago Knight Riders)

1. Jess Jonassen

Jess Jonassen has been the one standout for TKR, contributing with ball and also with bat.

2. Shikha Pandey

Shikha Pandey has opened the bowling well for TKR, but the team will want early wickets from her to make an impact.

STATISTICAL PERFORMANCE (GUYANA AMAZON WARRIORS)

1. CHLOE TRYON

Chloe Tryon was the star with ball in the previous match, the spinner taking 4 wickets against Trinbago. Also a capable batter when required.

CHLOE TRYON IN WCPL

INNINGS - 3

WICKETS - 5

STRIKE RATE – 10.80

ECONOMY RATE – 5.33

AVERAGE – 9.60

2. SHABNIM ISMAIL

Shabnim Ismail is in a good run of form with the ball, and had figures of 1-17 against TKR in their match. A consistent and reliable performer.

SHABNIM ISMAIL IN WCPL

INNINGS - 7

WICKETS - 12

STRIKE RATE – 13.00

ECONOMY RATE – 5.35

AVERAGE – 11.58

Players who can make a difference (Guyana Amazon Warriors)

1. Erin Burns

Erin Burns continues to shine at the top of the order for Guyana, scoring 78*(48) in the chase against TKR in the previous match.

2. Stafanie Taylor

While Stafanie Taylor didn’t get too many runs in the previous match, she is still a dangerous and effective batter in the T20 format to keep an eye on.

TEAMS HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

MATCHES KNIGHT RIDERS WON WARRIORS WON NO RESULT 4 0 3 1

VENUE AND PITCH

The Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba has hosted 3 matches in the 2024 WCPL, and all three have been won by the team chasing. Both teams will want to bat second after winning the toss, with grip being a big factor in the first innings and batting easing up as the evening progresses. The average first innings score is 121.

MATCH PREDICTION

Guyana Amazon Warriors will take confidence from their victory on Friday and will be considered the easy favourites for the return match-up. However, the toss will have an influence on the result of the game. The Warriors are 70% favourites to book their spot in the final.

FANTASY XI:

Wicketkeeper: Lauren Winfield-Hill

Batters: Stafanie Taylor, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harshitha Samarawickrama

Allrounders: Deandra Dottin, Jess Jonassen, Erin Burns, Chloe Tryon

Bowlers: Shikha Pandey, Shabnim Ismail, Nyia Latchman

BACKUP PLAYERS:

Batter: Chedean Nation

Wicketkeeper: Shemaine Campbelle

All-rounder: Sheneta Grimmond

Bowler: Zaida James