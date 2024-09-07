Australia and Scotland will clash in the third and final T20 International at the Grange Cricket Club Ground in Edinburgh on Saturday. Australia had a convincing wins over Scotland in the first two T20Is and would be again favourites to win the third match and clean sweep the series. Fantasy 11 Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss and venue analysis – Australia vs Scotland, 3rd T20I(AFP)

LAST 5 MATCHES

SCOTLAND: W W L L L

AUSTRALIA: W L L W W

THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR SCOTLAND AND AUSTRALIA

SCOTLAND likely XI

Batters: Michael Jones, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington

Allrounders: Michael Leask, Chris Greaves

Wicketkeeper: George Munsey, Charlie Tear

Bowlers: Mark Watt, Brad Wheal, Chris Sole, Brad Currie

AUSTRALIA likely XI

Batters: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Tim David

Allrounders: Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie

Wicketkeeper: Josh Inglis

Bowlers: Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa

Statistical Performance (Scotland)

Brandon McMullen

In the second T20I against Australia, Brandon McMullen played a gritty knock of 59 off 42 balls when the others batters in the batting order failed.

BRANDON MCMULLEN IN T20Is

INNINGS - 14

RUNS - 441

AVERAGE – 36.75

STRIKE RATE – 149.49

50s/100s – 5/0

2. Brad Currie

Brad Currie is a bit new to the T20I format and has picked 24 wickets in 13 innings. In Scotland’s last match, he claimed three wickets.

BRAD CURRIE IN T20Is

INNINGS - 13

WICKETS - 24

STRIKE RATE – 11.7

ECONOMY RATE – 5.23

AVERAGE – 10.25

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Scotland)

1. George Munsey

George Munsey has been a consistent performer in T20 internationals. In 71 innings, he has scored 2053 runs at an average of 31.10 and a strike rate of 144.17, including 11 fifties and two centuries.

2. Mark Watt

Mark Watt is an experienced bowler in the Scotland squad. In 69 matches, he has picked 82 wickets at a strike rate of 17.5 and an economy of 6.94.

Statistical Performance (Australia)

1. Josh Inglis

Josh Inglis scored a blazing 103 off 49 balls that set up Australia’s total of 196 for 4 batting first in the second T20 International against Scotland in Edinburgh.

JOSH INGLIS IN T20Is

INNINGS - 23

RUNS - 600

AVERAGE – 31.57

STRIKE RATE – 161.72

50s/100s – 0/2

2. Adam Zampa

Adam Zampa with his variations and ability to pick wickets becomes an obvious selection in any conditions. In the two matches against Scotland, the spinner has picked three wickets.

ADAM ZAMPA IN T20Is

INNINGS - 88

WICKETS - 108

STRIKE RATE – 17.8

ECONOMY RATE – 7.24

AVERAGE – 21.59

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Australia)

1. Marcus Stoinis

Marcus Stoinis is an utility player in white-ball cricket, either with the ball or bat he would make valuable contributions. In the last match, he picked four wickets.

2. Travis Head

Travis Head is a devastating player in the top order for Australia. In the first T20I against Scotland, he scored a fluent fifty.

Team Head to Head

Both teams have played three T20Is against each other where Australia have beaten Scotland in all the three matches.

SCOTLAND V AUSTRALIA - HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

Matches: 3

Australia Won: 3

Scotland Won: 0

No Result: 0

Venue and Pitch

The Grange Cricket Club Ground at Edinburgh has hosted 26 T20 Internationals. The average first innings score in T20Is at this venue is 170 and in the second innings it is 136. The highest score in T20Is at this venue is 254 and the lowest score is 82. The toss win to match win percentage is 50%.

MATCH PREDICTION

Australia’s current form and the winning momentum make them firm favourites in the third T20I against Scotland. They have 95% chance to win the match.

Fantasy XI

Wicketkeeper: Josh Inglis (C), George Munsey

Batters: Brandon McMullen, Travis Head, Tim David

Allrounders: Marcus Stoinis (VC), Cameron Green

Bowlers: Brad Currie, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Mark Watt

BACKUP PLAYERS:

BATTER – Richie Berrington

BOWLER – Sean Abbott

ALL-ROUNDER – Aaron Hardie