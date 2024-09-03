The Vitality T20 Blast in England reaches its knockout stages, with Sussex hosting Lancashire at the County Ground in Hove. Sussex finished second in the Southern League of the group stages, while Lancashire finished third in the Northern League. There are plenty of big names on both sides of this contest, with players such as Phil Salt and Jofra Archer. Fantasy XI Prediction, teams, captain, toss and venue analysis: SUSSEX vs LANCASHIRE (Getty)

LAST FIVE MATCHES RESULTS

SUSSEX: W W L L W

LANCASHIRE: W A A W L

LIKELY PLAYING XIs

SUSSEX likely XI

Batters: Daniel Hughes, Tom Alsop, Harrison Ward

Allrounders: James Coles, Danny Lamb, Nathan McAndrew

Wicketkeeper: John Simpson

Bowlers: Tymal Mills, Bradley Currie, Jofra Archer, Jack Carson

LANCASHIRE likely XI

Batters: Keaton Jennings, Steven Croft, Tom Bruce

Allrounders: Liam Livingstone, Luke Wells, George Dockrell

Wicketkeeper: Phil Salt, Matthew Hurst

Bowlers: Saqib Mahmood, Luke Wood, Tom Hartley

STATISTICAL PERFORMANCE (SUSSEX)

1. TOM ALSOP

Tom Alsop has performed impressively for Sussex, scoring at a very fast strike-rate and averaging a strong 37 as well.

TOM ALSOP IN T20 BLAST 2024

INNINGS - 12

RUNS - 337

AVERAGE – 37.44

STRIKE RATE – 165.19

50s/100s – 2/0

2. TYMAL MILLS

The fiery left-arm pacer is a fantastic player in the shortest format, and is amongst the highest wicket-takers from the group stages with 24 scalps in 13 matches for Sussex.

TYMAL MILLS IN T20 BLAST 2024

INNINGS - 13

WICKETS - 24

STRIKE RATE – 13.00

ECONOMY RATE – 7.57

AVERAGE – 16.41

Players who can make a difference (SUSSEX)

1. Daniel Hughes

Daniel Hughes has opened for Sussex, and has been on fire throughout the group stages, with a strike rate of over 170.

2. Jofra Archer

Jofra Archer’s comeback from injury continues, and the rapid pacer always has the potential to create an incredible impact on the game situation in a single over.

STATISTICAL PERFORMANCE (LANCASHIRE)

1. KEATON JENNINGS

2. LUKE WELLS

Luke Wells has been one of Lancashire’s strongest contributors with both bat and ball, amongst their top players in both categories. A consistent performer in one field or another.

LUKE WELLS IN T20 BLAST

INNINGS - 11

WICKETS - 11

STRIKE RATE – 20.18

ECONOMY RATE – 7.02

AVERAGE – 23.63

Players who can make a difference (LANCASHIRE)

1. Phil Salt

Phil Salt was unavailable for much of the group stages with international duty but will be on hand to open for Lancs in this match. A batter whose powerful hitting talents are well-known.

2. Liam Livingstone

Another powerful batter who is returning to the Lancs camp, Livingstone’s death overs hitting and part-time spin are both extremely valuable assets when he is in the groove.

TEAMS HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

MATCHES SUSSEX WON LANCASHIRE WON NO RESULT 2 0 2 0

VENUE AND PITCH

The County Ground at Hove will be hosting this quarterfinal contest. Hove has been a venue which has seen plenty of runs, and bowlers won’t enjoy these conditions too much. Teams have preferred to chase at this venue, but it has been a better ground for teams batting first this season. The average first innings score is a mighty 193.

MATCH PREDICTION

Sussex are the form team on paper with better performers in the group stages, but Lancashire will be bolstered by the return of their powerful star hitters. Sussex will have the advantage of playing at home, but the likes of Salt could take the match away on a run-friendly pitch such as this one. Sussex’s strong team unit makes them very slight favourites by 60%.

FANTASY XI

Batters: Daniel Hughes (vc), Keaton Jennings, Tom Alsop

Wicketkeepers: Phil Salt (c)

All-rounders: Liam Livingstone, Luke Wells, James Coles

Bowlers: Tymal Mills, Saqib Mahmood, Jofra Archer, Luke Wood

Backup players:

Batter: Tom Bruce

Wicketkeeper: John Simpson

All-rounder: George Dockrell

Bowler: Bradley Currie