'Feel India will bring him in place of Pant': Ex-India batter's big playing XI prediction for decider against Australia

Published on Sep 25, 2022 02:26 PM IST

The former India opener made a big prediction on the side's playing XI as Rohit Sharma's men take on Australia in the T20I series decider in Hyderabad.

Rishabh Pant(ANI)
ByHT Sports Desk

Former India opener Aakash Chopra feels Hyderabad's pitch is "slightly tricky" and winning the toss will be important for both India and Australia but it won't drive the results as it did in the last two T20Is. India and Australia will lock horns with each other in the third T20I of the ongoing series at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Aakash Chopra also said India might bring Bhuvneshwar Kumar into the playing XI in place of wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant. The former opener hopes Harshal Patel endures a good day in the third T20I

"Today’s the series decider. Hyderabad is a slightly tricky ground when it comes to the pitch. Last match, in 2019, saw India chase 200+ but generally, it’s a ground that produces 150-160 kind of totals. I feel India will bring in Bhuvneshwar for Pant from last game. And also, hope that Harshal has a good day. Winning the toss will be important but not as much as it was in Mohali or Nagpur," Aakash Chopra exclusively said on social media platform, Koo app.

While India is coming on the back of a sensational win, Australia too will look to make the most of the series decider on Sunday.

Australia had won the first T20I by four wickets but India came back strongly in the second match. The hosts defeated Australia by six wickets in the rain-curtailed second T20I to remain alive in the three-match series.

Rohit Sharma, the India skipper was the star of the match as he smashed 46 off 20 balls to take the hosts home. The Indian skipper went past New Zealand's Martin Guptill to top the chart of batters with most sixes in T20Is.

Get Latest Cricket News
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

